સમસ્યા:દાંડિયા બજારની ગટર લાઈન ચોકઅપ, દુષિત પાણી ઉભરાયું

ભરૂચ
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • આ વિસ્તારમાં અવાર-નવાર ચોકઅપની સમસ્યાથી સ્થાનિકોમાં રોષ

ભરૂચ પાલિકા વિસ્તારમાં ગણી ખુલ્લી ગટરો આવેલી છે.જેના કારણે અમુક લોકો ખુલ્લી ગટરોમાં કચરો નાખતા હોવાથી ગટરો ચોકઅપ થવાની ફરિયાદો ઉઠે છે.જેના કારણે ગટરો ઉભરાવાની સમસ્યાઓ ઉભી થતી હોય છે.ત્યારે શહેરના નગર સેવા સદનના વોર્ડ નંબર 7માં આવેલા દાંડિયા બજાર વિસ્તારમાં ગટર લાઇન ચોકઅપ થઈ જવાના કારણે ઉભરાતા દૂષિત અને દુર્ગંધ મારતા પાણી માર્ગ પર ફરી વળ્યાં હતા.જોકે અહીંયાના સ્થાનિકોએ ગટરની સમસ્યા અંગે વારંવાર રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી હોવા છતાં તંત્ર દ્વારા કોઈ પગલાં ભરવામાં આવતા નથી.

