બુટલેગરો બેફામ:ભરૂચ લોકલ ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે નેત્રંગની રાજપારડી ચોકડી નજીકથી ટ્રક સહિત 9.42 લાખનો વિદેશી દારૂ ઝડપી પાડ્યો

ભરૂચ19 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પોલીસે 29.35 લાખનો વિદેશી દારૂ, ટ્રક મળી કુલ 39.42 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો
  • એક જ રાતમાં વિદેશી દારૂની હેરાફેરી કરતાં બે વાહનો પકડાયા

ભરૂચ એલસીબી પોલીસે એક જ રાતમાં નેત્રંગ તાલુકામાં વિદેશી દારૂ ભરેલ વૈભવી કાર બાદ ટ્રકમાં ભરી વિપુલ માત્રમાં લઈ જવાતા વિદેશી દારૂના મોટા જથ્થા સાથે પોલીસે એક ઇસમને રૂપિયા 39.42 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કરી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

ભરુચ જિલ્લા પોલીસ વડા રાજેન્દ્રસિંહ ચુડાસમાએ પ્રોહિબિશન ગેરકાયદેસરની પ્રવૃત્તિ ઉપર અસરકાર કામગીરી કરી પ્રોહિબિશનના કેસો શોધી કાઢવા આપેલ સૂચનાઓને આધારે ભરુચ લોકલ ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચની ટીમ નેત્રંગની રાજપારડી ચોકડી નજીક વોચ ગોઠવી હતી તે દરમિયાન ટ્રક (નંબર-એચ.આર.55.એન.5171) આવતા પોલીસે તેને અટકાવી હતી અને ટ્રકમાં તપાસ કરતાં તેમાંથી વિદેશી દારૂનો મોટો જથ્થો મળી આવ્યો હતો.

પોલીસે વિદેશી દારૂના 626 નંગ બોક્ષ,મોબાઈલ ફોન તેમજ રોકડા 7 હજાર અને 10 લાખની ટ્રક મળી કુલ 39.42 લાખથી વધુનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો હતો અને હરિયાણાના સિરસા ખાતે રહેતા ટ્રક ચાલક કુલદીપસિંગ અર્જુનસિંગ જૈબસિંગ સોનીને ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો પોલીસે તેના વિરુધ્ધ નેત્રંગ પોલીસ મથકે પ્રોહિબિશન એક્ટ અંગેનો ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, ભરુચ એલસીબી પોલીસે દોઢ માસમાં વિદેશી દારૂના 6 કેસ શોધી કાઢી ચાર ટ્રક,એક વૈભવી કાર અને છોટા હાથી ટેમ્પો મળી 45.42 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો હતો જ્યારે 83.12 લાખથી વધુનો વિદેશી દારૂનો જથ્થો કબ્જે કર્યો છે.

