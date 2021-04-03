તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચોરી:દહેજની કંપનીમાંથી લઇ જવાતો કોસ્ટીક સોડા રસ્તામાં જ સગવગે

ભરૂચએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ટ્રક ડ્રાઇવરે કોસ્ટીક સોડા કાઢી પાણી ભેળવીને કંપનીમાં પહોંચાડ્યો

ભરૂચના દહેજની રિલાયન્સ કંપનીમાંથી લઇ જવાતો કોસ્ટીક સોડાના જથ્થામાંથી 3.55 મેટ્રિકટન ચોરીને સગેવગે કરનાર ટ્રક ડ્રાઇવર સામે ગુનો નોંધાયો છે. ટ્રક ડ્રાઇવરે 65 હજારનો કોસ્ટિક સોડા ડાયરેક્ટ વેચી માર્યો અને બાકીના વધેલા કોસ્ટિક સોડાના જથ્થામાં પાણી ભેળવીને રિલાયન્સ કંપનીમાંથી જામનગર ખાતે પહોચાડ્યો હતો. જોકે હાલ ફરાર ટ્રક ડ્રાઇવરને પકડવા દહેજ પોલીસે કાર્યવાહી હાથધરી છે. ભરૂચના દહેજની રિલાયન્સ કંપનીમાં વડોદરાની એક કંપની કોસ્ટિક સોડા સહિતની વસ્તુઓ પહોચાડવાનો કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ છે.

ત્યારે ગત 7 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ 38 વર્ષિય રાજસ્થાનના મુળવતની અને હાલ સુરત રહેતા ટ્રક ડ્રાઇવર રણજીતસિંહ હરીસીંગે 11.42 મેટ્રિક ટન કોસ્ટિક સોડાના જથ્થામાંથી કેટલોક જથ્થાની ચોરી કરીને સગેવગે કરી દીધો હતો. જેની ફરિયાદ દહેજ પોલિસ સ્ટેશનમાં નોધાય છે. વડોદરાના દલજિત ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટ સર્વિરના રણજીતસીંગ રંધાવાએ ડ્રાઇવર સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે. ટ્રક ડ્રાઇવર દહેજથી કોસ્ટિક સોડા લઇને જામનગરના ખાવડી સ્થિત રિલાયન્સ કંપનીમાં 11 જાન્યુઆરીએ પહોચ્યો હતો. જોકે ત્યાર બાદ ડ્રાઇવર કંપનીમાં ટ્રક મુકીને ફરાર થઇ ગયો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો