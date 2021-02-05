તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રાજકીય ચહલપહલ:ભાજપ ડેમેજ કંટ્રોલમાં જોતરાયું, કોંગ્રેસ ફુંકી-ફુંકીને પગલું ભરશે, ભરૂચ જિલ્લાની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં બીટીપી-ઓવૈસીના ગઠબંધન

ભરૂચ40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટી વચ્ચે ત્રિપાંખીયો જંગ, ભાજપના પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખના નિર્ણયોના કારણે કાર્યકરોમાં કહી ખુશી કહી ગમનો માહોલ
  • ટિકિટ નહીં મળે તો આંતરિક બળવા થવાના એંધાણ

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીને લઇને ભરૂચ જિલ્લામાં હાલમાં રાજકિય માહોલ દાવાનળ જેવો બની ગયો છે. જેના પગલે મુખ્ય પાર્ટી એવી ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા હજી સુધી તેેમના નામોની જાહેરાત કરી નથી. ભાજપમાં પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષ સી. આર. પાટીલ દ્વારા 3 ટર્મથી ચૂંટાયેલાં, 60 વર્ષથી વધુ વયના ઉમેદાવારોને ટિકિટ નહીં આપવાનો નિર્ણય લેવાયો છે. ત્યારે ભરૂચ જિલ્લામાં વર્ષોથી ભાજપમાંથી ચૂંટાઇ રહેલાં ઉમેદવારોને હાંસિયામાં ધકેલી દેવાય તેવી શક્યતાઓ છે. દરમિયાનમાં ગઇકાલથી ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોના નામો ઔપચારિક રીતે જાહેર થયાં હોવાની વાત સોશિયલ મિડિયા પર વહેતી થઇ હતી.

જેમાં કેટલાંય જૂના જોગીયોના નામો કપાયાં હતાં. જેથી તે પૈકીના કેટલાંક સભ્યો અપક્ષમાંથી ઉભા રહેશે. જ્યારે બીજી તરફ કોંગ્રેસમાં આંતરિક જુથબંધી અને સ્વ. અહેમદ પટેલના નિધન બાદ વિવાદ વકરે નહીં તે માટે ફુંકી ફુંકીને પગલાં ભરી રહી છે. કાર્યકરોના વિરોધને પહેલેથી જ ડામવાની કોશિષના ભાગરૂપે નામો જાહેર કરવાનું ટાળી રહી છે. જોકે, બીટીપી અને AIMIMના ગઠબંધન પાર્ટી પણ ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં ઉતારવાના હોઇ ત્રિપાંખિયો જંગ જોવા મળશે.

વિરોધ : ભરૂચ પાલિકાની બેઠકો પર મનહર પરમાર પેનલ ઉભી કરશે
અપક્ષમાંથી જીત્યા બાદ ભાજપમાં જોડાયેલાં ભરૂચ નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર 8ના સભ્ય મનહર પરમાર આ વખતે પાલિકા પ્રમુખની સીટ એસસી હોવાથી તેઓ દાવેદાર માટે ગણાઇ રહ્યાં હતાં. જોકે, તેમના જ વોર્ડમાંથી ભાજપના શહેર પ્રમુખનું નામ ચર્ચાતાં તેમનું પત્તુ કપાયું હતું.

જેના પગલે તેમણે ભાજપ સામે બાંયો ચઢાવી પોતાની જ અલાયદી પેનલ ઉભી કરી છે. જે માટે તમામ 11 વોર્ડમાં 32 ઉમેદવારો નક્કી કરી દીધાં હોવાનું સૂત્રોમાંથી જાણવા મળી રહ્યું છે. તેમજ ભાજપના અન્ય દુભાયેલાં અને કપાયેલાં ઉમેદવારોનો સંપર્ક શરૂ કર્યો છે. ઉપરાંત વિવિધ વોર્ડમાં ભાજપના ભ્રષ્ટાચાર મુદ્દાઓ સાથે રાત્રી સભાઓ શરૂ કરી છે.

ગરમાવો: તા.પં.ની બેઠક માટે પક્ષ પલટું ઉમેદવારનું નામ ચર્ચાતા વિરોધ
ભરૂચ તાલુકા પંચાયતની ઉમરાજ બેઠક પર ગત ટર્મમાં કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ઉમેદવારી કરનાર સભ્યએ તાજેતરમાં મહિના પહેલાં જ ભાજપનો પલ્લુ પકડ્યો હતો. જેનું નામ હાલમાં ઉમરાજ બેઠકના દાવેદાર તરીકે ચર્ચામાં આવતાં ભાજપના જૂનાજોગીયોમાં કચવાટ શરૂ થઇ ગયો છે.

ભાજપના જ કોઇ સક્રિય કાર્યકર પર જ ઉમેદવાર તરીકેની પક્ષ દ્વારા પસંદગી ઉતારવામાં આવે તેવી માંગણી વચ્ચે પક્ષપલટુ ઉમેદવારનું નામ ચર્ચામાં આવતાં રાજકિય ગરમાવો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. પક્ષપલટુંનું નામ ઉમરાજ બેઠક માટે ઉકળતા ચરૂં સમાન બની ગયું છે. ત્યારે હવે ભાજપ દ્વારા તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકો માટે કેવા ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરાય તે જોવુ રહ્યું.

કચવાટ: શૈલાબેન પટેલના 3 ટર્મ પૂર્ણ છતાં ટિકિટની શક્યતાથી નારાજગી
ભાજપમાંથી ગત ટર્મની જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ઝાડેશ્વર બેઠક પર વિજેતા બનેલી મહિલા ઉમેદવાર શૈલાબેન પટેલ અગાઉ તાલુકા પંચાયતની બે ટર્મમાં પણ સભ્ય રહી ચુક્યાં છે. ત્યારે સી આર પાટીના 3 ટર્મના નિયમ બાદ પણ તેમને આ વખતની ટિકિટ મળી હોવાની શક્યતાઓને લઇને ઝાડેશ્વર ગામના કાર્યકરોમાં ભારે કચવાટ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.

શૈલાબેનને ટિકિટ મળવાના મુદ્દે ભાજપના સ્થાનિક કાર્યકરોમાં તેમના નામ માટે વિરોધ હોવા છતાં પણ તેમણે તેમની મહિલા ગોડફાધર થકી જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠક માટે તેમની ટિકિટ પાકી કરાવી લીધી હોવાની વાત ફેલાતાં ઝાડેશ્વર સીટ પર ભાજપનું આંતરિક રાજકારણ ગરમાયું છે.

જૂથબંધી : ચૂંટણી લડવામાં વિપક્ષ નેતા ભુપેન્દ્ર જાનીની પિછેહટ
અંક્લેશ્વરમાં ભાજપ બાદ હવે કોંગ્રેસમાં નારાજગી અને દાવેદારીનું રાજકારણ સામે આવી રહ્યું છે. પૂર્વ પાલિકા વિપક્ષ નેતા ભુપેન્દ્ર જાની દ્વારા ચૂંટણી ના લડવાની જાહેરાત કરી મોટો રાજકીય ભૂકંપ કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીમાં કર્યો છે. તેવો દ્વારા પાર્ટીને વળીને અને સ્વ. અહમદ પટેલ સાથે વળેલા હોવાની સાથે હવે આગામી દિવસો પાર્ટીને નવા યુવા નેતાઓ એટલે કે કોંગ્રેસની બી ટીમ તૈયાર કરવાની કેફિયત રજુ કરી ચૂંટણી લડવાનો ઇન્કાર કરી રહ્યા છે. જેને લઇ હવે વોર્ડ નંબર 5 માં તેવો સંભવિત ઉમેદવાર હતા તેમાંથી ખસી ગયા છે. જેના પગલે આંતરિક જૂથબંધીનું રાજકારણ સામે આવી રહ્યું છે.

રસાકસી : પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં અપક્ષોના દબદબાની સંભાવના
ભરૂચ નગરપાલિકાની આ વખતની ચૂંટણી રસાકસી ભરી રહેશે. ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોની સાથે સાથે આ વખતે અપક્ષો પણ ચૂંટણીમાં નસીબ આજમાવશે. જેમાં હિન્દુસ્થાન નિર્માણ દલ, જનતા અપક્ષ પાર્ટી, આમ આદમી પાર્ટી સહિત અન્ય પક્ષો પણ ચૂંટણીમાં ઉભા રહેશે.

ત્યારે આ વખતની નગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોની સંખ્યા વધુ રહેવાથી મતદારોને તેમના માનિતાઓ પર પસંદગી ઉતારવાની તક મળી શકશે. ઉપરાંત એવુ પણ મનાઇ રહ્યું છે કે, વધુ ઉમેદવારોને લઇને મતોનું ધ્રુવિકરણ થાય તેવી પણ શક્યતાઓ વ્યક્ત કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

