વિરોધ:કરણી સેનાના રાષ્ટ્રીય ઉપાધ્યક્ષની ધરપકડ થતા ભરૂચમાં કાર્યકરોનો ચક્કાજામનો પ્રયાસ

ભરૂચએક કલાક પહેલા
  • નેશનલ હાઈવે નંબર 48 પર બેનર સાથે ઉતરી આવી ભારે સૂત્રોચ્ચાર સાથે વિરોધ

અમદાવાદ પોલીસે ગુરૂવારના રોજ કરણી સેનાના રાષ્ટીય ઉપાધ્યક્ષ રાજશેખાવતની કોઈ કારણોસર ધરપકડ કરી હતી. ધરપકડના અહેવાલો વાયુવેગે પ્રસરતા સમગ્ર ગુજરાતમાં કરણી સેનાના આગેવાનો અને કાર્યકરોમાં રોષની લાગણી છવાઈ હતી. જેના પગલે ભરૂચમાં કરણી સેનાના આગેવાનો અને કાર્યકરો રોડ પર ઉતરી આવ્યા હતા.

કરણી સેનાના આગેવાનો અને કાર્યકરોએ નેશનલ હાઈવે પર સ્વામિનારાયણ મંદિર સામે બેનર સાથે ધસી આવી સૂત્રોચ્ચાર કરી રાજશેખાવતની ધરપકડ સામે વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો હતો. એટલુંજ નહિં કરણીસેનાએ નેશનલ હાઈવે નંબર 48 ઉપર વાહન વ્યવહારને બંધ કરીને ચક્કાજામ કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો.જોકે બનાવની જાણ સી ડીવીઝન પોલીસને થતાજ પોલીસ કાફલો ઘટના સ્થળ ઉપર દોડી આવીને કરણી સેનાના કાર્યકરોની અટકાયત કર્યા બાદ ટ્રાફિક પૂર્વવત થયો હતો.

