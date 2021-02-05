તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચિંતા:બાળકોના પાંચ વર્ષ પૂર્ણ થવાના આરે,હજુ શાળામાં પ્રવેશ ન મળતા વાલીઓનો DEO કચેરીએ ધસારો

ભરૂચ40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બાળકોના હિત-વાલીઓની માંગથી સરકાર સુધારા ન કરે તો NSUI આંદોલન કરશે

કેન્દ્ર અને રાજ્ય સરકારો દ્વારા અમલવારી માટે કરાતા સુધારાને કારણે ઘણા નાગરિકો વિરોધ કરી રહ્યા છે. ગુજરાત શિક્ષણ વિભાગે પ્રસિદ્ધ કરેલા પરિપત્રમાં શૈક્ષણિક વર્ષ 2021-22 દરમિયાન પહેલી જુને 5 વર્ષ પૂર્ણ કરનાર બાળકોને જ પ્રવેશ આપવાનો ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો છે. જેના કારણે ભરૂચની કેટલીક શાળાઓએ પાંચ વર્ષમાં પૂર્ણ થવામાં એક દિવસ પણ બાકી હોય છતાં પ્રવેશ ન અપાતા વાલીઓમાં રોષ ભભૂક્યો છે.

કેટલાક કિસ્સામાં 7થી10 દિવસ બાદ 5 વર્ષ પૂર્ણ થતા હોવાથી બાળકો વંચિત રહી ગયા હોવાનું વાલીઓએ જણાવ્યુ હતુ. જેના સંદર્ભે મંગળવારે ભરૂચના વાલીઓએ ભરૂચ જિલ્લા શિક્ષણાધિકારીને રજૂઆત કરી અને બાળકોના હિતમાં સુધારા કરવા જણાવ્યુ હતુ. ભરૂચ શિક્ષણાધિકારીએ વાલીઓની રજૂઆત શિક્ષણ વિભાગને પહોચાડવા માટે આશ્વાસન આપ્યુ હતુ. જોકે બાદમાં 2023-24થી ધો.1માં પ્રવેશ માટે જૂન-2023માં 6 વર્ષ પૂર્ણ થયેલા હોવુ ફરજિયાત છે.

વાલીઓની માંગ મુજબ સરકાર સુધારા ન કરે તો આંદોલન થશે
શિક્ષણ વિભાગના પરિપત્ર મુજબ 1 જુન સુધીમાં 5 વર્ષ ન પૂર્ણ કરતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પ્રવેશ ન મળશે તો તેમનું વર્ષ ખરાબ થશે. બાળકોના હિતમાં અને વાલીઓની માંગણી મુજબ રાજ્ય સરકારે નિયમોમાં ફરી સુધારા કરવા જોઇએ. નહિતર આગામી દિવસોમાં વાલીઓની સાથે એનએસયુઆઇ આંદોલન કરશે .- યોગેશ પટેલ, પ્રમુખ, NSUI ભરૂચ.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો