તસ્કરોનો તરખાટ:અંકલેશ્વરમાં બંધ મકાનમાં 1.30 લાખ રોકડા અને સોના-ચાંદીના ઘરેણાની ચોરી કરી તસ્કરો ફરાર

ભરૂચએક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • શહેર પોલીસે ચોરીનો ગુનો નોંધી ચોરોને પકડવા કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી

ભરૂચ જિલ્લાના અંકલેશ્વર શહેરમાં આવેલી મુબિન સોસાયટીના બંધ મકાનને તસ્કરો નિશાન બનાવી રોકડા રૂપિયા 1.30 લાખ અને સોના-ચાંદીના ઘરેણા મળી અંદાજિત 1.80 લાખથી વધુની ચોરી કરી ફરાર થઈ ગયા હતા. પોલીસે ચોરીનો ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

અંકલેશ્વર શહેરના ગોદી રોડ ઉપર આવેલા ભાગ્યોદય સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા અઝરૂદ્દીન મુલતાનીનું અન્ય મકાન મુબિન સોસાયટીમાં આવેલું છે, ફરિયાદી પોતાનું મકાન બંધ કરી ભાગ્યોદય સોસાયટીમાં આવ્યા હતા તે દરમિયાન તસ્કરોએ તેઓના બંધ મકાનને નિશાન બનાવ્યું હતું અને મકાનના મુખ્ય દરવાજાનો લોક તોડી અંદર પ્રવેશ કર્યો હતો.

તસ્કરોએ મકાનમાં રહેલ રોકડા રૂપિયા 1.30 લાખ અને સોના-ચાંદીના ઘરેણાં મળી અંદાજિત 1.80 લાખથી વધુની ચોરી કરી ફરાર થઈ ગયા હતા ચોરી અંગે શહેર પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

    કૉપી લિંક
