તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

દિલધડક CCTV:ભરૂચમાં રિક્ષાની ઓવરટેક કરવા જતા બાઈક ઇકો સાથે અથડાઈ, હવામાં ફંગોળાતો વિદ્યાર્થી કેમેરામાં કેદ

ભરૂચએક કલાક પહેલા
ઇકો સાથે બાઈક અથડાયા બાદ બાઈક સવાર હવા ફંગોળાયો હતો. ઘટના સીસીટીવીમાં કેદ થઇ
  • ભરૂચના સેવાશ્રમ રોડ પર આવેલા સ્ટેચ્યુ પાર્ક નજીક અકસ્માત થયો
  • ધો.11નો વિદ્યાર્થી મિત્રને લેવા બાઈક પર જઇ રહ્યો હતો

ભરૂચના સેવાશ્રમ રોડ પર આવેલા સ્ટેચ્યુ પાર્ક નજીક બાઈક અને ઇકો વચ્ચે થયેલી અકસ્માતની ઘટના સીસીટીવીમાં કેદ થઇ ગઇ છે. ધો.11નો વિદ્યાર્થી મિત્રને લેવા માટે બાઈક પર જઇ રહ્યો હતો ત્યારે રિક્ષાની ઓવરટેક કરવા જતા ઇકો સાથે અથડાયો હતો. ઇકો સાથે બાઈક અથડાતા યુવક હવામાં ફંગોળાયો હતો. ગુરુવારે બનેલી આ ઘટનાના સીસીટીવી સામે આવ્યા છે.

રિક્ષાની સાઈડ કાપવા જતા અકસ્માત થયો
રિક્ષાની સાઈડ કાપવા જતા અકસ્માત થયો

મિત્રને લેવા માટે બાઈક પર જતો હતોબનાવની પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી અનુસાર ભરૂચના લીંક રોડ પર આવેલ યોગેશ્વર નગરમાં રેહતા અને ધો. 11 સાયસન્સમાં અભ્યાસ કરતો વેદાંત જગલાવાલા ગુરુવારે સવારે 8 વાગ્યાની આસપાસ ભરૂચના સેવાશ્રમ રોડ પરથી પોતાના મિત્રને લેવા બાઈક પર જઈ રહ્યો હતો. એ દરમિયાન સ્ટેચ્યુ પાર્ક નજીક સામેથી આવતી ઇકો કાર સાથે ધડાકાભેર અથડાતા વેદાંત હવામાં ફંગોળાયો હતો અને માર્ગની સાઈડ પર પટકાતા તેને ગંભીર ઈજાઓ પહોંચી હતી. વેદાંતને સારવાર અર્થે નજીક હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

ઇકો સાથે અકસ્માત બાદ બાઈક સવાર હવામાં ફંગોળાયો હતો
ઇકો સાથે અકસ્માત બાદ બાઈક સવાર હવામાં ફંગોળાયો હતો

ઓવરટેક કરવી ભારે પડીઅકસ્માતના જે સીસીટીવી સામે આવ્યા છે, તેમાં જોઇ શકાય છે કે, વેદાંત નામનો વિદ્યાર્થી બાઈક લઇને સ્ટેચ્યુ પાર્ક નજીકથી પસાર થાય છે. એ સમયે રિક્ષાની ઓવરટેક કરવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરે છે. ઓવરટેક કરતી વખતે તેનું બાઈક ઇકોના આગળના ભાગે ધડાકાભેર અથડાય છે અને તે હવામાં ફંગોળાઈને જમીન પર પટકાય છે.

અકસ્માત બાદ બાઈક સવાર જમીન પર પટકાયો
અકસ્માત બાદ બાઈક સવાર જમીન પર પટકાયો
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપહાડના કારણે ટનલમાં ડ્રિલિંગ અટકાવી દેવાયું, કાટમાળ હટાવીને સીધો અંદર પહોંચવાનો પ્રયાસ ફરી શરૂ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો