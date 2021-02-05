તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત:દહેજની વિશ્વાત કંપનીમાંથી સામાન ચોરનાર 4 ઝડપાયાં, SS પાઇપનાં ટુકડા-એલ્યુમિનિયમના કેબલની ચોરી કરી હતી

ભરૂચ40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • દહેજ પોલીસે આરોપી પાસેથી 12.20 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કર્યો

ભરૂચના વડદલા ગામની સીમમાં કેટલા શખ્સો બોલેરો પિકઅપ ગાડીમાં એસએસની પાઇપો તથા એલ્યુમિનિયમના કેબલો ભરી રહ્યા હતા.જેની બાતમી દહેજ પોલીસને મળતા સ્થળ પર શોધખોળ કરતા એક બોલેરો પિકઅપ ગાડીની પાછળમાંથી એસએસના પાઈપો અને એલ્યુમિનિયમના કેબલો મળ્યા હતા. ગાડી સાથે હાજર 3 શખ્સની પૂછપરછ કરતા મુદ્દામાલ દહેજની વિશ્વાત કેમિકલ કંપનીમાંથી તથા એલ્યુમિનિયમ કેબલો ઝઘડીયા જીઆઇડીસીમાંથી ચોરી કર્યાની કબૂલાત કરી હતી.

રાજકુમાર રામ કિશોર કલુવા ચૌધરી, ડોલે હરચંદ પથ્થર શહાની અને અજયપાલ દીપચંદ બાલમકુંદ ગુર્જર તમામ રહે.હાલ વાગરાની ધરપકડ કરી હતી. તેમની કુલ 12.20 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો છે.અંકલેશ્વરના મીરા નગરના હિફાજત નગરનાં જુંમન અલ્લી સિપારસ અલ્લીખાન નામના ભાંગરિયાની ધરપકડ કરી હતી.

