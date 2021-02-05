તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ:ભરૂચમાં બીજા દિવસે 1441 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યાં : ભરાયાં એકપણ નહીં, ઝઘડિયા-વાલિયામાં જ સૌથી વધુ 292 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યાં

ભરૂચ40 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

ભરૂચ જિલ્લાની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી રસાકસીભરી બને તેવા એંધાણ દેખાઇ રહ્યાં છે. આજે મંગળવારે ભરૂચ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 34 બેટકો માટે 160 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યાં છે. જેમાં સૌથી વધુ ઝઘડિયામાં 43 ફોર્મ દાવેદારો લઇ ગયાં છે. જયારે 9 તાલુકા પંચાયતની 182 બેઠકો માટે 758 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યાં છે. જ્યારે જિલ્લા 4 નગરપાલિકાઓ પૈકી ભરૂચ નગરપાલિકાના 199, અંક્લેશ્વર નગરપાલિકાના 149, જંબુસર નગરપાલિકાના 121 અને આમોદ નગરપાલિકાના 54 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યાં છે.

તાલુકોજિ.પં.ફોર્મતા.પં.ફોર્મ
બેઠકો ઉપડ્યાંબેઠકોઉપડ્યાં
આમોદ2122278
જંબુસર4251672
ભરૂચ793070
વાગરા381864
અંક્લેશ્વર61926115
હાંસોટ271654
ઝઘડિયા44322114
વાલિયા32916106
નેત્રંગ381685
કુલ34160182758
