મુસાફરોને મુશ્કેલી:અપૂરતી બસ સેવાના કારણે ભરૂચના મોરિયાણા ગામ પાસેથી ખાનગી વાહનચાલકો વસૂલે છે વધારે ભાડુ, મુસાફરોએ લેખિત રજૂઆત કરી

ભરૂચ19 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મોરિયાણા ગામથી નેત્રંગ સુધીનું ભાડુ ખાનગી વાહનચાલકો દ્વારા વધારીની રૂ. 20 કરવામાં આવ્યું

રાજ્યમાં અનલોકનું અમલીકરણ થઇ રહ્યું છે પરંતુ હજી અનેક અંતરિયાળ વિસ્તારોમાં એસટી વિભાગ દ્વારા અપૂરતી બસ સેવા શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે. જેનો ભોગ સામાન્ય મુસાફર બની રહ્યો છે. અપૂરતી એસટી સેવાના કારણે આ મુસાફરોને ફરજિયાતપણે ખાનગી વાહનચલાકોનો સહારો લેવો પડી રહ્યો છે. નેત્રંગ-વાલિયા રોડ પર આવેલા મોરિયાણા ગામથી નેત્રંગ સુધીનું ભાડુ ખાનગી વાહનચાલકો દ્વારા વધારી દેવામાં આવ્યુ છે. ખાનગી વાહનચાલકો દ્વારા ભાડુ વધારીને 20 રૂ. વસૂલવામાં આવતા મુસાફરોએ લેખિત રજૂઆત કરી છે.

ભરુચ જિલ્લાના અંતરિયાળ ગામડાઓમા એસ.ટી.બસની અપૂરતી સેવાઓને પગલે ગામડાના લોકોએ મજબૂરીમાં ખાનગી વાહનોમાં મુસાફરી કરવી છે. લોકડાઉનના સમયથી નેત્રંગ-વાલિયા અને અંકલેશ્વર સુધી દોડતા ખાનગી વાહન ચાલકોએ વ્યક્તિ દીઠ ભાડું બમણું કરી દીધું છે. જેને પગલે વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ અને અંતરિયાળ ગામડાઓમાંથી મજૂરી કરવા શહેરમાં આવતા લોકોએ નાછૂકે બમણું ભાડું આપવું પડે છે. તો બીજી તરફ ખાનગી વાહન ચાલકો બળજબરી પૂર્વક મુસાફરો પાસે ભાડું વસૂલી રહ્યા છે.

નેત્રંગ તાલુકાનાં મોરિયાણા ગ્રામ પંચાયત દ્વારા નેત્રંગ પોલીસ મથકના પોલીસ સબ ઈન્સ્પેકટર એન.જી.પાંચણીને લેખતીમાં રજૂઆત કરી છે અને મોરિયાણા ગામના પાટિયાથી નેત્રંગ સુધીનું ભાડું 20 રૂપિયા વસુલતા ખાનગી વાહનો સામે પગલાં ભરવામાં આવે તે અંગે માંગ કરી છે. નવરંગ વિદ્યા મંદિર સ્કૂલ ખાતે અપડાઉન કરતાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પાસેથી પણ ભાડું ડબલ લેવામાં આવી રહ્યું હોવાના આક્ષેપ કર્યા છે.

