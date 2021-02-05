તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જીવલેણ અકસ્માત:નેત્રંગ-માંડવી રોડ ઉપર ચાસવડ ચોકડી પર ટ્રક અને બોલેરો વચ્ચે અકસ્માતકારમાં સવાર બે લોકોના ઘટના સ્થળે કરુણ મોત

ભરૂચ29 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ચારને ઇજા પહોંચતા તેઓને સારવાર અર્થે નેત્રંગ આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્ર ખાતે ખસેડાયા

નેત્રંગ-માંડવી રોડ ઉપર ચાસવડ ચોકડી નજીક ટ્રક અને બોલેરો કાર વચ્ચે ગમખ્વાર અકસ્માત સર્જાતા બે લોકોના ઘટના સ્થળે મોત નિપજ્યા હતા જ્યારે પાંચ લોકોને ઇજાઓ પહોંચી હતી

મંગળવારે મોડી રાત્રીએ બોલેરો કાર નંબર-જી.જે.07.ડી.એ.8305નો ચાલક નેત્રંગ-માંડવી રોડ પરથી રાતે 11 વાગ્યાના અરસામાં પસાર થઈ રહ્યો હતો તે દરમિયાન ચાસવડ ગામની ચોકડી પર કોયલી માંડવી તરફથી પુરપાટ ઝડપે ઘસી આવેલ ટ્રક ચાલકે બોલેરોને ટક્કર મારતા ગમખ્વાર અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો આ અકસ્માતમાં કારનો કચણ ઘાણ નીકળી ગયો હતો અકસ્માતમાં કારમાં સવાર બે લોકોના ઘટના સ્થળે જ કરુણ મોત નિપજ્યા હતા જ્યારે કાર ચાલકને ઇજાઓ પહોંચી હતી અકસ્માતમાં ચારથી વધુ લોકોને ઇજાઓ પહોંચતા તેઓને 108 સેવાની મદદથી સારવાર અર્થે નેત્રંગના પ્રાથમિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્ર ખાતે ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા હતા અકસ્માત અંગેની જાણ નેત્રંગ પોલીસને થતા પોલીસ કાફલો ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી આવ્યો હતો અને અકસ્માત અંગે ગુનો નોંધવાની તજવીજ હાથ ધરી છે અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે ટ્રકનો ચાલક નશાની હાલતમાં ટ્રક હંકારતા અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હોવાનું મનાઈ રહ્યું છે.

