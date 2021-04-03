તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:વનકર્મીઓેએ 2 કિમી પીછો કરીને ખેરના લાકડા ભરેલો ટેમ્પોે પકડયો

નેત્રંગએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વાડી થી વાલિયા રોડ ઉપર નેત્રંગ ફોરેસ્ટ વિભાગની કાર્યવાહી

ભરૂચ રેન્જ ફોરેસ્ટર પરેશ ચોધરીને મળેલી બાતમીના આધારે નેત્રંગ ફોરેસ્ટ વિભાગના ફોરેસ્ટર એસ. યું. ઘાંચી અને સ્ટાફ સાથે મળી એક સપ્તાહથી આજુબાજુના ફોરેસ્ટ વિભાગો જોડે સંકલન કરી ઓપરેશન પાર પાડવા રેકી ગોઠવી હતી. સાત દિવસની અંદર મંગળ વારે રાત્રિ દરમિયાન વાલિયાથી વાડી રોડ ઉપર રાજપરા ગામ પાસે ટેમ્પોને અટકાવતા પૂરપાટે ટેમ્પો હંકારી ચાલક ભાગી છૂટ્યો હતો. ટેમ્પો પાછળ સરકારી વાહન વડે બે કીમી થી વધુ ગાડીનો પીછો કર્યો હતો. ગાડી ઓ વડે બને બાજુથી કોર્ડન કરી ટેમ્પોને ઝડપી પાડયો હતો. જ્યારે પાછળ બેઠેલાં બે વ્યક્તિ ભાગવામાં સફળ રહ્યા હતા.

જ્યારે ડ્રાઇવર ભાગવા જતા વન કરમી એ એનો પણ પીછો કરી ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો.ડ્રાઇવરની પુછપરછ કરી લાકડાંનો જથ્થો ભાંગોરિયા ગામથી આઠ મજૂરો વડે ભરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ ખેરના લાકડાં રાજન ચંદુ વસાવા એ ભાંગોરિયા ના જંગલ માંથી કાપ્યા હોવાનું પ્રાથમિક કારણ બહાર આવ્યુ હતું. નેત્રંગ ના ફોરેસ્ટ એસ. યુ. ઘાંચી જોડે ની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું કે, ખેરના લાકડાંનો જથ્થો ક્યાંથી આવ્યો, વાંકલ, ઉમરપાડા, વડપાડા, દેડિયાપાડા, સોરપાડા વગેરેએના RFO નો સંપર્ક કરી કેસની વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરવામાં આવશે.

