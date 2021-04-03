તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:આમલઝરની સસ્તા અનાજની દુકાનના સંચાલકે 40 % લોકોના કાર્ડ જ ન આપ્યાં

ઝઘડિયાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વર્ષ 2013થી 2020 સુધી અનાજ લીધું હોવાની કાર્ડમાં એન્ટ્રી પડતાં નાયબ કલેક્ટરને ફરિયાદ

ઝઘડિયા તાલુકાના આમલઝર ગામના દુકાનદારના વિસ્તારના ૪૦ ટકા લોકો પાસે રેશનીંગ કાર્ડ નહીં હોવાની ફરિયાદ નાયબ કલેકટરને કરી છે. ભોગ બનનાર ગ્રાહકોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે પંદર વર્ષ પહેલાં પંડિત દીનદયાળ સસ્તા અનાજની દુકાનના સંચાલક દ્વારા કાર્ડ માંગવામાં આવ્યા હતા જે આજદિન સુધી પરત આપવામાં આવ્યા નથી. જે લોકોના કાર્ડ 2013 માં બનાવેલ તે કાર્ડ જે તે કાર્ડ ધારકને લોકડાઉનના સમયગાળામાં આપેલ છે અને 2013 થી 2020 દરમિયાન તેમણે અનાજ નહિ લીધું હોવા છતાં તેમાં અનાજ લીધું હોવાની એન્ટ્રી પાડેલ છે.

લોકડાઉન દરમિયાન જે સરકાર તરફથી મફત અનાજ આપવામાં આવ્યું તે પણ ગ્રાહકોને આપવામાં આવ્યું નથી. અંત્યોદય કાર્ડ ધારક માટે મળવાપાત્ર ઘઉ, ચોખા, ખાંડ પુરતુ આપવામાં આવતું નથી. આમલઝર પંચાયતમાં 40 ટકા લોકો પાસે રેશનકાર્ડ નથી અને જે લોકોના રેશનીંગ કાર્ડ કાઢવા માટે ત્રણ હજાર રૂપિયા પણ લેવામાં આવ્યા છે તેવો આક્ષેપ આવેદનપત્રમાં કરાયો છે.

અગાઉ ફરિયાદના આધારે ત્રણ માસ પહેલા પુરવઠા વિભાગમાંથી તપાસ અર્થે અધિકારીઓ આમલઝર ખાતે સ્થળ નિરીક્ષણ માટે આવેલા જેનો જવાબ પંચક્યાસ પણ લીધો હતો આજદિન સુધી તેની કોઇ તપાસ થઇ હોય એવું અમારા ધ્યાને નથી. આ બાબતે ન્યાયિક તપાસની માગ કરી છે.

