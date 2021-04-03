તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:લિંભેટના સરપંચની કારનો કાચ તોડ્યો, બે સામે ફરિયાદ

ઝઘડિયાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • અંગત અદાવતે ઝઘડો થતાં મામલો ગરમાયો

ઝઘડિયા તાલુકાના લીંભેટ ગામે રહેતા નેહલ પ્રકાશભાઈ વસાવા લીંભેટ ગામના સરપંચ અર્જુન સુપડભાઈ વસાવાના હાથ નીચે સિક્યુરિટી તરીકે ફરજ બજાવી પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે. ગામમાં તલોદરા ગામના નિલેશ ગોવિંદભાઈ વસાવાનો ચા નાસ્તાનો ગલ્લો આવેલ છે ત્યાં સિક્યુરિટી નેહલ તથા સરપંચ અર્જુન વસાવા, સિક્યુરિટી સુપરવાઇઝર પ્રીતમ વસાવા, અક્ષય વસાવા ઉભેલા હતા. આ દરમિયાન હિતેશ બકોરભાઈ પટેલં આવ્યો હતો.

અને જાતિ વિષયક અપમાનજનક શબ્દો બોલી ઉશ્કેરાઇ જઇ તેના હાથમાંનો હથોડો લઈ સરપંચ અર્જુન વસાવાની એસયુવી ગાડી તથા સુપરવાઇઝર પ્રિતમ વસાવાની સ્વીફ્ટ ગાડીના કાચ હથોડો મારી તોડી નાખ્યા હતા. હતેમને સરકારી દવાખાનામાં સારવાર અર્થે લઈ જવાયા હતા. મારામારીની ઘટના સંદર્ભે નેહલ પ્રકાશભાઈ વસાવાએ હિતેશ પટેલ,નિલેશ વસાવા બંને રહે. તલોદરા વિરુદ્ધ ઝઘડિયા પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

