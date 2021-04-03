તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:ઉભેલી ટ્રકમાં CNG બોટલનો ટેમ્પો ભટકાયો : એકને ઇજા

ઝઘડિયાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ઝઘડિયા ચાર રસ્તા નજીક સેવાસદન પાસેની ઘટના

ઝઘડિયા ચોકડી નજીક સેવાસદન પાસે ગુરૂવારે વહેલી સવારે લિગ્નાઇટ ભરેલી ટ્રક ઝઘડિયા તરફ ઉભેલી હતી. આ દરમિયાન રાજપારડી તરફથી એક આઈસર ટેમ્પો જેમાં સીએનજી પમ્પ પર ગેસ રીફિલ કરતો ગેસ સિલિન્ડરની કીટ વાળો ટેમ્પો ઊભેલી ટ્રકમાં ધડાકા ભેર અથડાયો હતો. ટ્રકમાં પાછળથી ટેમ્પો અથડાતા ટેમ્પાનું આખા કેબીનનો ખુરદો બોલી ગયો હતો. ટેમ્પા ચાલકને મોઢાના ભાગે સામાન્ય ઈજાઓ થઈ હતી. આ ઘટના સંદર્ભે લખાય છે ત્યાં સુધી ઝઘડિયા પોલીસ મથકમાં કોઈ ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ નથી.

