22 વર્ષ બાદ આરોપી ઝડપાયા:છેલ્લા બે દાયકાથી નાસતા ફરતા 3 આરોપીને હાંસોટ પોલીસે ઔરંગાબાદ મહારાષ્ટ્ર થી ઝડપી પાડ્યા

ભરૂચ24 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જવાનીમાં ચોરી કરી, વૃદ્ધ થતા સજા મળી

હાંસોટની પંડવાઈ સુગર ફેક્ટરી સાથે વર્ષ 1999 માં મજૂરો માટે કોન્ટ્રાકટ રાખી રોકડ તથા સર સામન એડવાન્સ પેટે લઇ કરારનો ભંગ કરી રૂ. 5.89 લાખની ઠગાઈ કરી પલાયન થયેલા ત્રણેય આરોપી ઓ 22 વર્ષના લાંબા ગાળા બાદ પકડાવાની ઘટના ટોક ઓફ ધ ટાઉન બની છે.

બનાવની વિગતો અનુસાર 1999 માં શ્રી ખેડૂત સહકારી ખાંડ ઉદ્યોગ મંડળી લિમિટેડ પંડવાઈ સાથે સંતોષ સોમા વણઝારી, ભાવસિંહ વણઝારી અને લક્ષ્મણ વણઝારીએ મજૂરો માટે કરાર કર્યો હતો. સુગર ફેક્ટરી માંથી રોકડ રૂપિયા તથા સર સમાન એડવાન્સ પેટે લઈ દોઢ માસ સુધી મજૂરોને કામે રાખી ત્યરબાદ મજૂરો તેમજ અન્ય સરસામાન સાથે પલાયન થઈ ગયા હતા.સુગર ફેક્ટરી સાથે કરેલ કરારનો ભંગ કરી એડવાન્સ પેટે રૂપિયા 5.89 લાખ તેમજ સર સમાન જીસરી 52 નંગ, ટોચણ નંગ 156 ને લઇ ફરાર થઇ ગયા હતા. છેલ્લા 22 વર્ષ ઉપરાંત થી હાંસોટ પોલીસ મથકે તેઓ વોન્ટેડ હતા. જેવો મહારાષ્ટ્ર ઔરંગાબાદ ખાતે હોવાની માહિતી હાંસોટ પોલીસ મથકે મળતા હાંસોટ પોલીસ ની એક ટીમ ઔરંગાબાદ પહોંચી હતી. 22 વર્ષ પહેલાં રૂ. 5.89 લાખનો સુગર ફેક્ટરીને ચુનો ચોપડી ગયેલા સંતોષ વણઝારી, ભાવસિંહ વણઝારી અને લક્ષ્મણ વણઝારી ને નાગડા ઔરંગાબાદ થી ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા અને ત્યાં થી ટ્રાન્સફર વોરન્ટ પર હાંસોટ ખાતે લઇ આવી હતી.

પકડાયેલ આરોપીઓના નામ :- તમામ સિનિયર સિટીન

(૧) સંતોષ સોમા વણઝારી ઉ.વ. ૬૫ (૨) ભાવનસિંગ મહારૂ વણઝારી ઉ.વ. ૬૦ (૩) લક્ષ્મણ મહારૂ વણાઝારી ઉ.વ. ૫૮ તમામ રહે નગડ તાંડા તા, કન્નડ જી, ઓરાંગાબાદ (મહારાષ્ટ્ર )

