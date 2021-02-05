તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:અંકલેશ્વરની ખરોડ ચોકડી પાસે બેકાબૂ ટ્રક ચાની દુકાનમાં ઘૂસી

ભરૂચ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • લોકોમાં અફરાતફરી મચી
  • સદનસીબે ચા પી રહેલા ગ્રાહકોનો આબાદ બચાવ થયો

અંકલેશ્વરના નેશનલ હાઈવે પર ખરોડ ચોકડી પાસે એક બેકાબૂ ટ્રક ચાની દુકાનમાં ઘૂસી ગઇ હતી. ટ્રક દુકાનમાં ઘૂસી જતા ત્યાં હાજર લોકોમાં નાસભાગ મચી ગઇ હતી. જોકે સદનસીબે કોઇ જાનહાની થઇ ન હતી. બનાવની જાણ થતાં લોકો એકઠાં થયાં હતા અને પોલીસને જાણ કરી હતી. પોલીસે ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

બનાવની વિગતો એવી છેકે, આજરોજ સવારના અરસામાં ટ્રક નંબર-એચ.આર.58 એ.5977નો ચાલક પુરપાટ ઝડપે અંકલેશ્વર નેશનલ હાઇવે પર પસાર થઈ રહ્યો હતો તે દરમિયાન ખરોડ ચોકડી નજીક ટ્રક ચાલકનો સ્ટેયરિંગ પર કાબૂ ન રહેતા ટ્રક ચાની દુકાનમાં ઘૂસી જતાં અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો. આ અકસ્માતમાં દુકાને ચા પીવા બેઠેલ તમામ લોકોનો આબાદ બચાવ થયો હતો. જયારે અકસ્માતમાં દુકાનને આંશિક નુકશાન થયું હતું.

