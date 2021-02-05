તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

છેતરપિંડીની ફરિયાદ:ઠગાઇના કેસમાં 22 વર્ષથી ફરાર 3 આરોપી ઔરંગાબાદથી પકડાયાં

અંકલેશ્વર40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • 1999 માં 5.89 લાખ રૂપિયાની છેતરપિંડીની ફરિયાદ નોંધાયા હતી

હાંસોટ પોલીસે 22 વર્ષ થી નાસતા ફરતા 3 આરોપીને ઔરંગાબાદ મહારાષ્ટ્ર થી ઝડપી લાવી હતી. પંડવાઈ સુગર ફેક્ટરી સાથે 1999 માં મજૂરો માટે કરાર કરી સુગર ફેક્ટરી માંથી રોકડ તથા સર સામન એડવાન્સ પેટે લઇ કરારનો ભંગ કરી ફરાર થઇ ગયા હતા. બનાવની વિગતો અનુસાર 1999 માં શ્રી ખેડૂત શકરી ખાંડ ઉદ્યોગ મંડળી લિમિટેડ પંડવાઈ સાથે સંતોષ સોમા વણઝારી, ભાવસિંહ વણઝારી અને લક્ષ્મણ વણઝારીએ કરાર મજૂરો અંગે કર્યો હતો.

અને સુગર ફેક્ટરી માંથી રોકડ રૂપિયા તથા સર સમાન એડવાન્સ પેટે લઈ દોઢ માસ સુધી મજૂરોને કામે રાખી ત્યરબાદ મજૂરો અને અન્ય જગ્યા નવે ખસેડી લઇ જઈ સુગર ફેક્ટરી સાથે કરેલ કરારનો ભાગ કરી એડવાન્સ પેટે રૂપિયા 5.89 લાખ તેમજ સર સમાન જીસરી 52 નંગ, ટોચણ નંગ 156, ને લઇ ફરાર થઇ ગયા હતા છેલ્લા 22 વર્ષ ઉપરાંત થી હાંસોટ પોલીસ મથકે તેવો વોન્ટેડ હતા જેવો મહારાષ્ટ્ર ઔરંગાબાદ ખાતે હોવાની માહિતી હાંસોટ પોલીસ મથકે મળતા હાંસોટ પોલીસ ની એક ટીમ ઔરંગાબાદ પહોંચી હતી. અને સંતોષ વણઝારી, ભાવસિંહ વણઝારી અને લક્ષ્મણ વણઝારી નાગડા ઔરંગાબાદ થી ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા.

