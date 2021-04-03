તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:બોઇદરા ગામે 3 મહિના પૂર્વે થયેલી ચોરીનો ભેદ ઉકેલાયો

અંકલેશ્વરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સીકલીગર ગેંગના રીઢા ચોરની ધરપકડ કરાઇ

ગત 14 મી ઓક્ટોબર 2020 ના રોજ અંકલેશ્વર તાલુકા ના બોઈંદરાખાતે રહેતા ભૂપતસિંહ ડોડીયા પોતાના ઘર સામે આવેલ બીજામકાનમાં સુવા ગયા હતા તે દરમિયાન તેમના બંધ મકાનને તસ્કરોએ નિશાન બનાવી ઘરમાં પ્રવેશ કર્યો હતો અને ઘર માં રહેલ 80હજાર રૂપિયા રોકડા તેમજ ચાંદી ના 7 સિક્કા મળી 82 હજાર રૂપિયા ઉપરાંતની ચોરી કરી ફરાર થઇ ગયા હતા. સવારે તેમને જાણ થતા આ અંગે શહેર પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ આરંભી હતી.

દરમિયાન આજરોજ આ ચોરીમાં સંડોવાયેલ શકમંદ ભરૂચીનાકા વિસ્તાર માં ફરી રહ્યો હોવાની માહિતી મળી હતી જે આધારે શહેર પોલીસ ની ટીમે વોચ ગોઠવી હતી પોલીસે સુરતી ભાગોળ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલ ગુજરાત હાઉસિંગ બોર્ડમાં રહેતા પુનમ સિંગ જગદીશસિંગ સીકલીગર નજરે પડતા તેને પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો અને શહેર પોલીસ મથકે લઇ આવી તેની પૂછપરછ કરતા તેને ચોરી ની કબૂલાત કરી હતી પોલીસે તેની પાસે ચોરીનો મુદ્દામાલ રિકવર કરવાની તજવીજ આરંભી હતી.

