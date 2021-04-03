તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દુ:ખદ:સ્વામીનારાયણ ગુરુકુલના સંત 92 વર્ષે અક્ષરવાસી થયા

અંકલેશ્વર
  • અંક્લેશ્વરમાં સદગુરૂની પાલખીમાં ભક્તો ઉમટ્યાં

સ્વામી નારાયણ ગુરુકુલના વડા જુનાગઢવાસી સદગુરુ નારાયણસ્વરૂપજી સ્વામી 92 વર્ષની વયે અક્ષરવાસી થતાં તેઓના આજરોજ અંતિમ સંસ્કાર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતાઆદિગુરુ ગોપાલાનંદ સ્વામીના શિષ્ય પરંપરાના સ્વામી નારાયણ ગુરુકુલના વડા જુનાગઢવાસી સદગુરુ નારાયણસ્વરૂપજી સ્વામી 92 વર્ષે આજરોજ અક્ષરવાસી ગયા છે જેઓની શહેરમાં અંતિમ પાલખી યાત્રા કાઢવામાં આવી હતી આ પાલખી યાત્રામાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં સંતો મહંતો અને અનુયાયીઓ જોડાયા હતા અક્ષરવાસી થયેલા સદગુરુ નારાયણસ્વરૂપજી સ્વામી નર્મદા નદીના કિનારે અંતિમ સંસ્કાર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

