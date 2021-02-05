તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નારાજગીનો સુર:અંકલેશ્વર નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપમાં ટિકિટને લઇ સસ્પેન્સ હજી બરકરાર

અંકલેશ્વર40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • અનેક જુના જોગીઓનો નારાજગીનો સુર સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર જોવા મળ્યો

અંકલેશ્વર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપ ની ટિકિટ માટે નું કોકડું વધુ ઘુચવાય રહ્યું છે. ગત રોજ પાર્લામેન્ટ્રી બોર્ડ માં નામ નક્કી થયા બાદ બંધ કવર માં જિલ્લા ભાજપ પ્રમુખ ને મોકલી આપવામાં આવ્યા છે. છતાં હજી સુધી તેને જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા નથી. જેને લઇ કોને ટિકિટ મળશે અને કોણ કાપશે તેનું રહસ્ય હજી પણ બરકરાર છે.

આ વચ્ચે પોતે કપાયા હોવાનો અહેસાસ થતા કેટલાક ભાજપ ના નેતા દ્વારા સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર એક્ટિવ થઇ કોમેન્ટ મૂકી રહ્યા છે આવાજ ભાજપ ના એક નેતા એવા જીગ્નેશ અંડારીયા ની પોસ્ટ ચર્ચા નો વિષય બન્યો છે. જેમાં ગુમાવ્યા નું દુઃખ નથી લાગ્યું પણ હા છેતરાયા. તેનું દુઃખ છે. જે કોમેન્ટ સાથે પોતાની નારાજગી સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

આ ઉપરાંત વોર્ડ નંબર 1 માં હોદેદારો ને ટિકિટ વહેંચણી સાથે સાથે પટેલ અને મોઢ ધાંચી સમાજ ના જાતિવાદ ને લઇ રાજકારણ ગરમાયુ છે. વર્ષો પાયાના કાર્યકર એવા કેટલાક દાવેદારો ની ટિકિટ માટે રસાકસી ચાલી રહી છે. તો વોડ નંબર 2 માં સંગઠન હોદેદારો ને ટિકિટ સામે તેમજ અન્ય પેક પાલિકા પૂર્વ સભ્ય

કાર્યકરો કરી રહ્યા છે. તો વોર્ડ નંબર 3 માં તો હવે વિરોધ કરી રહેલ ભાજપ ના કાર્યકરોએ અપક્ષ ઉમેદવાર ઉભા રાખી ચૂંટણી લડવાનું મન બનાવી અત્યાર થીજ તજવીજ શરુ કરી દીધી છે. તો વોર્ડ નંબર 6 માં ટિકિટ કપાતા કેટલાક નેતા દ્વારા જાહેર માં ગાળો પણ ભાંડી હતી એટ્લુજ નહિ રાણા સમાજ માં તો ભારે વિરોધ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.

