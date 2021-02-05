તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટ્રક ચાલકની હત્યાનો મામલો:અંકલેશ્વરમાં ભાંગની ગોળી ખાતા ભત્રીજાને કાકાએ ઠપકો આપ્યો, ભત્રીજાએ પથ્થર મારી કાકાની હત્યા કરી

અંકલેશ્વર29 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • આરામ હોટલના કમ્પાઉન્ડ પાસે કાકાની હત્યા કરી ભત્રીજો ફરાર થયો હતો
  • પોલીસે ગણતરીની કલાકોમાં જ ભત્રીજાને ઝડપી પાડ્યો

અંકલેશ્વરના નેશનલ હાઈવે પર આવેલી આરામ હોટલના કમ્પાઉન્ડ પાસે એક ટ્રક ચાલકની હત્યા કરવામાં આવી હતી. ટ્રક ચાલકનો મૃતદેહ મળ્યા બાદ પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી. જેમાં વિઠ્ઠલ જાદવ નામના યુવકે ટ્રક ચાલકની હત્યા કરી હોવાનું બહાર આવતા તેની ધરપકડ કરી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. મૃતક રામલાલ જાદવે ભત્રીજા વિઠ્ઠલને ભાંગની ગોળી ખાવા બાબતે ઠપકો આપ્યો હતો, જેને લઇને ગુસ્સે ભરાયેલા વિઠ્ઠલે પથ્થર મારી રામલાલની હત્યા કરી ફરાર થયો હતો. પોલીસે ગણતરીના કલાકોમાં જ વિઠ્ઠલને ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો.

બનાવની વિગતો એવી છેકે, મહારાષ્ટ્રના ઓરંગાબાદ ખાતે રહેતો રામલાલ ઉર્ફે મામા જાદવ પોતાના ભત્રીજા વિઠ્ઠલ જાદવ ગોંડલથી ટ્રકમાં ડુંગળી ભરી આંધ્રપ્રદેશ જવા નીકળ્યો હતો તેઓ અંકલેશ્વર રાષ્ટ્રીય ધોરી માર્ગ ઉપર આવેલી આરામ હોટલના કમ્પાઉન્ડમાં રોકાયા હતા. તે દરમિયાન ભત્રીજાએ ભાંગની ગોળીઓ ખાધી હોવાના બાબતે ઠપકો આપ્યો હતો અને તેને તમાચો મારી દીધો હતો. જેને લઇને ગુસ્સે ભરાયેલા સગા ભત્રીજાએ કાકાને પથ્થર મારી તેઓની હત્યા કરી ફરાર થઈ ગયો હતો. બનાવની જાણ થતાની સાથે જ શહેર પોલીસનો કાફલો ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી આવ્યો હતો અને મૃતકના મૃતદેહને પોસ્ટ મોર્ટમ અર્થે ભરૂચ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડાયો હતો. હત્યા અંગે શહેર પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી અને ગણતરીના કલાકોમાં હત્યારા વિઠ્ઠલ જાદવને ઝડપી પાડી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

