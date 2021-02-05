તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રાજકારણ ગરમાયુ:ઇશ્વરસિંહ પટેલના ભાઈનું હાંસોટ APMC પ્રમુખ પદેથી રાજીનામું

અંકલેશ્વર40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • રાજકીય બાદ સહકારી ક્ષેત્રમાંથી રાજીનામું આપતા રાજકારણ ગરમાયુ
  • પૂર્વ જિ.પં.સભ્ય વિજયસિંહ પટેલની ભાજપ પ્રત્યે નારાજગી વધી

BJP દ્વારા 60 વર્ષથી વધુ ઉંમરના અને 3 ટર્મથી ચૂંટાતા આગેવાનને ટિકિટ નહિ ની ફોર્મ્યુલા જાહેર કરાતા ભરૂચ જિલ્લામાંથી રાજ્યના સહકાર મંત્રી અને અંકલેશ્વરના ધારાસભ્ય ઇશ્વરસિંહ પટેલના મોટા ભાઈ વિજય પટેલે 4 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ BJP સભ્ય પદેથી રાજીનામુ આપ્યા બાદ મંગળવારે હાંસોટ APMC પ્રમુખ પદેથી પણ રાજીનામું આપી દીધું છે. મંગળવારે ફરી અંકલેશ્વરના ધારાસભ્ય અને સહકાર મંત્રી ઈશ્વરસિંહ પટેલના ભાઈ વિજય પટેલ કે જેઓ હાંસોટ તાલુકા પંચાયતના માજી પ્રમુખ છે તેઓ એ BJP માંથી 4 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રાજીનામું ધરી દેતા ખળભળાટ મચી ગયો હતો.

તેઓએ સ્થાનિક નેતાઓ પર ભ્રષ્ટાચારના કથિત આરોપો પણ મુક્યા હતાં. ભાજપામાંથી હાંસોટ તાલુકા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખ બનનાર અને ત્યાર બાદ જીલ્લા પંચાયતના સભ્ય બનનાર વિજય ઠાકોરભાઈ પટેલે આગાઉ અચાનક પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ સી.આર. પાટીલને સંબોધીને પક્ષના પ્રાથમિક સભ્યપદેથી રાજીનામું ધરી દીધું હતું. રાજીનામામાં તો અંગત કારણોસર રાજીનામું આપ્યું હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું. પરંતુ મીડિયા સમક્ષ સ્થાનિક નેતાઓ ઉપર આક્ષેપો કર્યા હતા.

