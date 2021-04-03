તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મુલાકાત:IAS અંજુ શર્માએ સંસ્કાદીપ વિદ્યાલયની મુલાકાત લીધી, ગુજરાત સરકાર હવે આઇટી ક્ષેત્રમાં પણ આગળ વધશે

અંકલેશ્વરએક કલાક પહેલા
ગુજરાત સરકાર હવે આઇટી ક્ષેત્રે આગળ વધશે. રાજ્યના આઇટી હબ અને સ્ટાર્ટઅપના પ્રમોશન માટે પ્રિન્સિપાલ સેક્રેટરી આઈ.એ.એસ અંજુ શર્માએ મુલાકાત લીધી હતી. જિલ્લા તમામ ઉદ્યોગો મંડળના પ્રમુખ અને હોદ્દેદારો જોડે વિસ્તૃત ચર્ચા કરી હતી. શૈક્ષણિક વિભાગના પ્રિન્સિપાલ સેક્રેટરી સંસ્કારદીપ વિદ્યાલયની પણ શુભેચ્છા મુલાકાત લીધી હતી. શિક્ષણ સાથે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ સ્ટાર્ટઅપ આપતા પ્રોજેક્ટની સરાહના કરી હતી. ગુજરાત સરકાર દ્વારા આઈ ટી ક્ષેત્રે આગળ વધતા આઈ હબ અને ટેક્નોલોજી સાથે સ્ટાર્ટઅપ શરૂઆત કરી છે

જેના પ્રમોશન માટે રાજ્ય સરકાર ના હાયર અને ટેક્નિકલ એજ્યુકેશન વિભાગના પ્રિન્સિપાલ સેક્રેટરી એ.એ.એસ અંજુ શર્માએ બુધવારના રોજ અંકલેશ્વરની મુલાકાત લીધી હતી તેમની સામે ગુજરાત યુનિવર્સીટી ના હિમાંશુ પંડ્યા તેમજ અન્ય અધિકારીઓ પણ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા. જ્યાં ભરૂચ જિલ્લાનીપાલેજ. અંકલેશ્વર, પાનોલી, ઝગડીયા, વાલિયા સહીત જિલ્લા તમામ ઔદ્યોગિક વસાહતના મંડળો પ્રમુખ તેમજ સભ્યો સાથે આઈ હબ અને ટેક્નોલોજી સાથે સ્ટાર્ટઅપ વિસ્તૃત ચર્ચા કરી હતી.

