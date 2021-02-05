તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના ઘટ્યો:અંકલેશ્વરની જયાબેન મોદી હોસ્પિટલને નોન કોવિડ જાહેર કરવામાં આવી,

ભરૂચ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • હવે ભરૂચ સિવિલમાં કોરોના દર્દીને સારવાર માટે જવું પડશે
  • જિલ્લાની અન્ય 19 હોસ્પિટલમાં પણ કોરોનાની સારવાર કરવામાં આવી રહી છે

કોરોનાનું સંક્રમણ ધીમે ધીમે ઘટી રહ્યું છે ત્યારે અંકલેશ્વરની જયા બહેન મોદી હોસ્પિટલને તંત્ર દ્વારા નોન કોવિડ હોસ્પિટલ જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે. કોરોનાના દર્દીઓ માટે હવે સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ માં સારવાર શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે.

રાજ્યભરમાં તબક્કાવાર કોરોના વેક્સિન આપવાની કામગીરી ચાલી રહી છે અને હવે ધીરે-ધીરે કોરોનાનું સંક્રમણ પણ ઘટી રહ્યું છે. અંકલેશ્વરમાં કોરોનાનું સંક્રમણ ઘટતાં જયાબેન મોદી હોસ્પિટલને તંત્ર દ્વારા નોન કોવિડ હોસ્પિટલ જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે. હવે કોઈ દર્દીને કોરોના થાય તો સરકારી હોસ્પિટલ તરીકે ભરૂચ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે સારવાર લેવી પડશે. આ ઉપરાંત તંત્ર દ્વારા જિલ્લાની અન્ય 19 હોસ્પિટલને પણ કોરોનાની સારવાર માટે મંજરી આપવામાં આવી છે જ્યા પણ લોકો કોરોનાની સારવાર કરાવી શકશે.

વૈશ્વિક મહામારી સમાન કોરોનના ભરડાના કારણે ભરૂચમાં અંકલેશ્વર ખાતે આવેલ જયાબહેન મોદી હોસ્પિટલને એપ્રિલ 2020માં ભરુચ ક્લેક્ટર ડો.એમ.ડી.મોડીયા દ્વારા એપેડમિક એક્ટ હેઠળ સ્પેશ્યલ કોવિડ હોસ્પિટલ જાહેર કરવામાં આવી હતી અને અન્ય રોગની સારવાર બંધ કરવામાં આવી હતી. કોરોનના પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં જયાબહેન મોદી હોસ્પિટલમાં સેંકડો દર્દીઓને સારવાર આપવામાં આવી હતી અને લોકોના જીવ બચાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

હોસ્પિટલના કોરોના વોરિયર્સ તરીકે તબીબોએ ઉત્કૃષ્ટ કામગીરી કરી હતી જો કે કોરોનાનું સંક્રમણ ઓછું થતાં નવેમ્બર 2020 માં જયાબહેન મોદી હોસ્પિટલમાં 50 ટકા બેડ અન્ય સારવાર માટે શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા પરંતુ હવે સમગ્ર દેશ સહિત ગુજરાત અને ભરૂચમાં પણ કોરોનાનું સંક્રમણ ઘટી રહ્યું છે ત્યારે જયાબહેન મોદી હોસ્પિટલને નોન કોવિડ હોસ્પિટલ તરીકે જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે ત્યારે આ હોસ્પિટલમાં અન્ય તમામ રોગની સંપૂર્ણ સારવાર શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે.

