પારિતોષિત:કૃષિ શિક્ષણ-સંશોધન સાથે 11 વર્ષથી સંકળાયેલા ભરૂચના ડો.તુષાર પટેલનું રાજ્યપાલે સન્માન કર્યું

અંકલેશ્વર40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૃષિ વિશ્વ વિદ્યાલયમાં કાર્યરત વિવિધ કોર્સમાં શિક્ષણ ક્ષેત્રે સર્વોચ્ચ બહુમાન મેળવ્યું

અંકલેશ્વર ના વતની અને હાલ ભરૂચ ખાતે આવેલ નવસારી કૃષિ યુનિવર્સીટી ડો તુષાર પટેલ ન મ કૃષિ મહાવિદ્યાલય, નવસારી કૃષિ વિશ્વવિદ્યાલય નવસારી ખાતેથી સ્નાતક અનુસ્નાતક તથા પી.એચ.ડીની ડિગ્રી પ્રાપ્ત કરેલ છે. અભ્યાસ પૂર્ણ કર્યા બાદ તેઓશ્રી કૃષિ વિશ્વવિદ્યાલય નવસારી ખાતે મદદનીશ પ્રાધ્યાપક તરીકે નિમણૂક થઈ 11 વર્ષ દરમિયાન કૃષિ શિક્ષણ સંશોધન અને વિસ્તરણની ખુબ જ સરાહનીય કામગીરી નિષ્ઠાપૂર્વક બજાવે છે.

ખાસ કરીને તેઓ દ્વારા શિક્ષણ ક્ષેત્રે ખૂબ જ ઉમદા અને વિશેષ યોગદાન ને ધ્યાનમાં લઇ સોળમાં વાર્ષિક પદવીદાન સમારોહ દરમિયાન એમને સંસ્થાના સર્વ શ્રેષ્ઠ શિક્ષક તરીકે સન્માનિત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. સર્વ શિક્ષક તરીકેનું સન્માન એ કૃષિ વિશ્વવિદ્યાલય માં કાર્યરત વિવિધ કોર્સમાં શિક્ષણ ક્ષેત્રે આપવામાં આવતું સર્વોચ્ચ બહુમાન છે.

સવિશેષ જણાવવાનું કે ડો તુષાર પટેલ દ્વારા કરાયેલ પીએચડી સંશોધન માટે એમને કૃષિ વિશ્વ વિદ્યાલયના સર્વોચ્ચ વિદ્યાર્થી તરીકે નું બહુમાન પ્રાપ્ત થયેલ છે જે માટે એમને ચાન્સેલર ગોલ્ડ થી નવાજવામાં આવ્યા હતા અને આજે એવો એ જ માત્ર સંસ્થા ના સર્વ શ્રેષ્ઠ શિક્ષક તરીકે સન્માનિત થઈ ગૌરવની લાગણી અનુભવે છે. ડોક્ટર તુષાર પટેલ તેમને મળેલ સન્માન માટે ઈશ્વર માતા-પિતા પરિવાર ગુરુ ના આશીર્વાદ તથા મિત્ર તથા સમાજ ના સહયોગ થકી જીવનની અવનવી સિદ્ધિઓ પ્રાપ્ત કરેલ છે જે માટે હું સર્વેનો આભાર અને ઋણ સ્વીકાર કરું છું

