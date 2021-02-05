તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આક્રોશ:ગડખોલ આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રના કર્મીઓનો પગારના મુદ્દે જંગ, પગાર બાબતે વારંવાર રજુઆત છતાં તંત્ર દ્વારા અનદેખી કરાતા કોન્ટ્રાકટના કર્મીઓમાં આક્રોશ

અંકલેશ્વર39 મિનિટ પહેલા
અંકલેશ્વર ગડખોલ આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રના કર્મચારીઓ પગારના મુદ્દે ફરી જંગે ચઢ્યા છે. અનિયમિત, અને નિયમ અનુસાર પગાર ના મળતો હોવાની રાવ કરી છે. પી.એચના નાણાં પણ જમા ના થતા હોવાની ફરિયાદ કરી હતી. વારંવાર રજુઆત છતાં તંત્ર દ્વારા પગાર બાબતે અનદેખી કોન્ટ્રાકટ ના આરોગ્ય કર્ચમારી ઓમાં આક્રોશ જોવા મળ્યો હતો.

અંકલેશ્વર ગડખોલ પી.એચ.સી સેન્ટર ખાતે કામ કરતાકોન્ટ્રક્ટ ના આરોગ્ય કર્મચારીઓને છેલ્લા ત્રણ મહિના થી પગાર ના મળતા ફરી મોરચો માંડ્યો છે. તેવો અગાવ ગાંધીનગર ખાતે હડતાલ પણ કરી હતી તેમજ આ અંગે જિલ્લા લેવલ થી કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર દ્વારા પગાર કરી આપવાની ખાતરી આપ્યા બાદ પણ પગાર ના આપતા અંતે કમર્ચારીઓમાં ભારે રોષ જોવા મળ્યો છે.

તેમના દ્વારા 4 થી 2 વર્ષ જુના કર્મચારીઓ હોવાની સાથે સાથે કાયમ પગાર અનિયંતિ હોવાનું અને પગાર રેકડ પર અલગ અને ખાતા માં અલગ જમા થતો હોવાની ફરિયાદ કરી હતી એટલુંજ નહિ પગાર છેલ્લા 3 મહિના થી મળ્યો નથી એટલુંજ નહિ તેમનું પી.એફ પણ જમા કરવામાં આવતું ના હોવાની ફરિયાદ કરી હતી. આ અંગે કોન્ટ્રક્ટર ના મનીષ સોલંકી નામના કર્મીઓ જણાવ્યું હતું કે પગાર થયો નથી એક સમય ધર એક સમય જમવું પડે છે. આર્થિક તંગી ને લઇ જીતાલી થી પગપાળાં નોકરી આવે છે. 3 મહિના થી પગાર ના થતા ઘર ચલાવના પણ સાસા પડી રહ્યા છે.

આરટીઆઈ પણ કરી છે, પણ જવાબ તેમને મળ્યો નથી
પગાર ના થતા તેવો આર્થિક સંક્રમણ અનુભવી રહ્યા છે અને છેલ્લા ત્રણ મહિના થી તેવો પગાર થયો નથી તેમજ પી.એફ પણ જમા થઇ નથી રહ્યું તો અન્ય એક આરોગ્ય કમર્ચારીઓએ તેવો દ્વારા પોતની પગાર ની વિસંગતા અંગે આરટીઆઈ પણ કરી છે તેનો પણ જવાબ તેમને મળ્યો નથી તેવી ફરિયાદ કરી હતી - ઉષાબેન કનવ, મહિલા કમર્ચારી

