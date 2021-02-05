તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાજપને રામ રામ:અંકલેશ્વરના પૂર્વ નગરસેવિકા ચંપા વસાવાએ ભાજપા સાથે છેડો ફાડ્યો

ભરૂચ31 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • વય મર્યાદાના કારણે ટીકીટ કપાતા બી ટી પી માં જોડાયા

અંકલેશ્વરના પૂર્વ નગરસેવિકા ચંપા વસાવાએ ભાજપા સાથે છેડો ફાડ્યો છે અને બી ટી પી માં જોડાયા છે. પક્ષના નવા નિયમ મુજબ તેઓની ટીકીટ કપાતા તેઓએ આ પગલું ભર્યું છે.

ભાજપામાંથી વર્ષોથી કાર્યકર અને ત્યાર બાદ નગરસેવિકા તરીકે ચૂંટાઈ આવતા અંકલેશ્વરના ચંપાબહેન વસાવાએ ભાજપા સાથે છેડો ફાડ્યો છે. તેઓ ગત ટર્મમાં વોર્ડ નંબર ૭ માંથી જીત્યા હતા. પરંતુ આ વખતે નવી ગાઈડ લાઈન મુજબ ૬૦ વર્ષથી વધુ વયના ઉમેદવારને ટીકીટ નહિ આપવાનું નક્કી કરાતા તેઓનું પત્તું કપાયું હતું અને તેઓ આજે બી ટી પી માં જોડાયા હતા. બે દિવસ અગાઉ તેઓ અપક્ષમાંથી ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે તેવા એંધાણ હતા પરંતુ તેઓએ હવે બી ટી પી નો આશરો લીધો છે. તેઓએ પક્ષ દ્વારા તેઓની અવગણના કરવામાં આવી હોવાના આક્ષેપો કર્યા હતા.

