ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ:અંકલેશ્વરની પંચાયત, પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે 63 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો

અંકલેશ્વર39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • પાલિકામાં 63, તા.પંચાયતમાં 42 અને જિ. પંચાયતના 30 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ

અંકલેશ્વર માં તાલુકા પંચાયત, જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકા ચૂંટણી અનુલક્ષી 3 અલગ અલગ વિભાગ નિયુક્ત કરી અંકલેશ્વર એસ.ડી.એમ રમેશ ભગોરાને અંકલેશ્વર નગરપાલિકા ચૂંટણી અધિકારી નિમણૂંક કરવામાં આવી છે. પાલિકા ના 9 વોર્ડ માં 36 સભ્યો ની ચૂંટણી માટે 52 મતદાન બુથ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધી 63 જેટલા ફોર્મનું વિતરણ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

એકપણ ફોર્મ હજી સુધી ભરવા માં આવ્યું નથી. જયારે ફોર્મ ભરવાની અંતિમ તારીખ 13 તારીખ છે જયારે ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવાની અને ચકાસણી ની 16 તારીખ છે જેબદ ચૂંટણી ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થશે જે માટે તમામ બુથલેવલ પર બી.એલ.ઓ અને સહ કર્મચારીઓને તાલીમ બંધ કરી શાંતિ પૂર્ણ રીતે ચૂંટણી સંપન્ન થાય તે માટે તંત્ર સજ્જ હોવાનું ચૂંટણી અધિકારી રમેશ ભગોરાએ જણાવ્યું હતું આ ઉપરાંત તાલુકા ને જિલ્લા પંચાયત માં તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 42 અને જિલ્લા પંચાયત માં 30 ફોર્મનું ઉપાડ થયો છે. તાલુકા માં ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ, બીટીપી, આપ અને બસપા તેમજ અપક્ષો ફોર્મ લઇ ગયા છે. જેને લઇ તાલુકા ચૂંટણી બહુપાંખિયા જંગ ના એંધાણ થયા છે.

