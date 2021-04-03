તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પાયાની સુવિધાઓનો અભાવ:વોર્ડનં.4 ઇસ્માઇલ નગરના લોકોને પાયાની સુવિધા અપાવામાં ભેદભાદ કેમ?

આણંદ
વોર્ડ નં-4 માં આવેલ મહુડીયા તળાવને તંત્ર દ્વારા બ્યુટીફીકેશનની કામગીરી હાથ ધરવા રહીશોએ માંગ ઉચ્ચારી છે. - Divya Bhaskar
વોર્ડ નં-4 માં આવેલ મહુડીયા તળાવને તંત્ર દ્વારા બ્યુટીફીકેશનની કામગીરી હાથ ધરવા રહીશોએ માંગ ઉચ્ચારી છે.
  • મહુડીયા તળાવનું બ્યુટિફિકેશન ન કરતાં ગંદકી સામ્રાજયથી સ્થાનિકો પરેશાન

આણંદ નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી આવતાં જ કાઉન્સિલરો પોતાના વિસ્તારના લોકો યાદ આવે છે. આણંદ શહેરના પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા વોર્ડ નં-4 ની વાત કરી તો અહીં 17 હજાર વધુ વસ્તી ધરાવતો વિસ્તાર છે. રહિશો દ્વારા આણંદ પાલિકામાં ટેક્ષ ભરવા છતાં મળવા પાત્ર સુવિધાઓથી વંચિત છે. જો કે મહુડિયા તળાવને બ્યુટિફિકેશન બનાવું,પીવાના પાણીની સમસ્યા અને ગટર, રસ્તા સહિતની પાયાની સુવિધાનો અભાવ જોવા મળે છે.

આ બાબતે વડોદરા પ્રાદેશિક કમિશ્નર સહિત જિલ્લા કલકેટર, ચીફ ઓફિસરને લેખિતમાં ફરિયાદો કરવા છતાં પરિણામ શૂન્ય આવે છે. જેના પગલે રહીશોમાં આક્રોશ વ્યાપી ગયો છે. આવનાર સમયમાં વહીવટી તંત્ર દ્વારા પક્ષપાત કે કોઇ ભેદભાવ રાખ્યા વિના વોર્ડ નં -4 ઉધાર કરવામાં આવે તેવી રહીશોએ મુકાલાત દરમિયાન વાત કરતા જણાવ્યું હતું.

વોર્ડ નં-4ની મુખ્ય સમસ્યા પર એક નજર

  • શહેરનું સૌથી જૂનું મહુડિયા તળાવ બ્યુટિફિકેશનના અભાવે ગંદકી ખદબદે છે
  • હિના પાર્ક અને આસપાસની સોસાયટીઓ આજે પીવાના પાણી પાઇપ લાઇનનો અભાવ -સ્લોટર હાઉસમાં માટે નાંણા મંજૂર થયા છે.પરંતુ કામ હાથધરાતુ નથી
  • ઓવરબ્રીજ સાંકળો હોવાથી ટ્રાફિક જામ થતાં આ વિસ્તારના લોકોને મુશ્કેલીઓ વેઠવી પડે છે.
  • કેટલાંક વિસ્તાર ગટરલાઇન નથી જયાં ગટરની લાઇન છે.ત્યાે જોડાણ આપવામાં આવ્યું નથી.

સ્થાનિક રહિશો શું કહે છે?
સોસા.માં રસ્તાનો અભાવ
ભાલેજ ઓવરબ્રીજ પાસે આવેલી સોસાયટીઓમાં વરસાદી પાણીના નિકાલના અભાવે પાણી ભરાઇ જાય છે. પીવાના પાણી માટે પાલિકાએ વ્યવસ્થા પૂરી પાડી નથી. > અબ્દુલશાહ દિવાન,સ્થાનિક રહીશ

બ્યુટિફિકેશન કયારે?
વોર્ડન -4 ભાલેજ ઓવરબ્રીજ પાસે થઇને જૂના કબ્રસ્તાન નજીક આવેલ મહુડીયા તળાવમાં વિકાસની કામગીરી હાથ ધરાતી નથી. જેના પગલે ચોમાસામાં હાલિકીઓનો ભોગ બનવું પડે છે. > સીરાજ દિવાન, સ્થાનિક રહીશ આણંદ

સાફ સફાઈ થતી નથી
મહુડીયા તળાવ પાસે પાલિકા દ્વારા સાફ સફાઈ થતી નથી. જેના પગલે ગંદકી,મસ્છરોનો ઉપદ્રવ થઈ જતા રોગચાળો ફાટી નિકળે તેવી દહેશત થઈ જતી હોય છે. > સુફીયાન મલેક, રહીશ મેન્સન વિલા સામે આણંદ

પાણીના નિકાલનો અભાવ
ભાલેજ ઓવરબ્રિજ પાસેનો વિસ્તાર, નવા કબ્રસ્તાન, જકાતનાકા રોડ પર કાંસની સાફ સફાઈ તંત્ર દ્વારા થતી નથી.જેથી ચોમાસામાં પાણી ભરાઈ જતા હોય છે. > અર્શીલ વહોરા, રહીશ આણંદ

પાલિકા કાઉન્સિલરો શું કહે છે?
2.85 કરોડના રોડ બન્યા
વોર્ડ નં-4માં લધુમતિ વિસ્તારો વર્ષોથી વિકાસ નહીં થતો હોય તંત્રને રજૂઆત કરીને ટીપી પાસ કરાઈ હતી. 2.85 કરોડના રોડ બનાવીને વિકાસકાર્યો હાથધર્યા હતા. > મહેશ વસાવા, અપક્ષ,કાઉન્સિલર આણંદ

કામો માટે રજૂઆત કરી
વોર્ડ નં-4માં વિકાસના કાર્યો હાથ ધરાયા નથી. જેના પગલે ગટરલાઇન કામગીરી અધૂરી, રસ્તા બિસ્માર, સ્લોટર હાઉસના નાંણા ફાળવ્યા છતાં નવું બનાવામાં આવતું નથી. > ઇદ્રીશભાઇ વોરા, કાઉન્સિલર આણંદ

પીવાના પાણીની સમસ્યા
કોહીનુર સોસાયટી પીવાના પાણીની સુવિધાઓ ઉપલબ્ધ કરાય તેમજ વોર્ડનં -4માં વિકાસના કાર્ય હાથ ધરવામાં આવે તેવી રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી છે. > મુમતાઝ બેન વ્હોરા,કાઉન્સિલર આણંદ

કાંસની સફાઈ થતી નથી
વોર્ડ 4માં કાંસની સાફસફાઇ કામગીરી હાથ ધરાતી નથી. જેના પગલે ચોમાસામાં હાલાકીઓનો ભોગ બનવું પડે છે આ બાબતે કલકેટરને રજૂઆત કરી છે. > મદીનાબેન શેખ, કાઉન્સિલર

