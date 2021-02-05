તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અકસ્માત:મોગર સીમમાં ટેમ્પાએ પાછળથી ટેમ્પોને ટકરાતા બે જણાના મોત

આણંદ39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ટેમ્પાનું ટાયર ફાટતા બદલી રહ્યાં હતા ત્યારે પાછળથી આવતો ટેમ્પો અથડાયો

બોરસદ તાલુકાના નાની શેરડી ગામે રહેતા જશવંતભાઇ માસ્તરનો કપાસ ભરેલો ટેમ્પો લઇને ગામના અરજીભાઇ મેમાભાઇ રબારી ત્રણ ખેડુતો દિનેશભાઈ રાવજીભાઈ પઢીયાર, મનહરસિંહ જશવંતસિંહ ઝાલા અને લક્ષ્મણસિંહ છત્રસિંહ પઢીયાર અને ક્લીનર તરીકે ગોકળભાઈ જેઠાભાઈ પઢીયાર ટેમ્પો લઈને ઇ઼ડર જવા માટે નીકળ્યા હતા.ટેમ્પો નેશનલ હાઇવે નં 48 પર મોગર હોટલ પાસેથી પસાર થઇ રહ્યો હતો.ત્યારે ટેમ્પાનું આગળનું ટાયર ફાટતા ચાલકે કાબુ ગુમાવતા ટેમ્પો ટ્રેક પાશે જઇને ઉભો થઇ ગયો હતો.

જેથી ટેમ્પાચાલક અરજીભાઇ અને કલીનર ગોકળભાઇ ટેમ્પાની લાઇટો ચાલુ કરીને ટાયર બદલવા માટે ટાયર ખોલી રહ્યાં હતા. તેઓની સાથે ત્રણ ખેડૂતો પણ બાજુમાં ઉભા હતા. ત્યારે રાત્રીના 10-30 વાગ્યાના અરસામાં પુરઝડપે આવી રહેલો ટેમ્પો રોડ ઉપર ઉભેલા ટેમ્પાની પાછળ ધડાકા ભેર અથડાયો હતો. જેના કારણે ટેમ્પા કેબીન ભુકા બોલી ગયા હતા. જયારે આગળના ટેમ્પાને જેક ચઢાવી રહેલા કલીનર ગોકળભાઇ જેઠાભાઇ પઢિયાર ટેમ્પા નીચે દબાઇ જતાં મોત નિપજયું હતું. જ્યારે પાછળ અથડાયેલા ટેમ્પાના ડ્રાઈવર સુરેશભાઈને ગંભીર ઈજાઅો પહોંચતા તેઓનું પણ મોત નિપજ્યુ હતુ. જ્યારે 3ને ઈજાઓ થઈ હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો