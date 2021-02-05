તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આણંદ નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડનં.8:વોર્ડનં.8 આણંદ અક્ષરફાર્મ રોડ પર વરસાદી પાણીના નિકાલના અભાવે પરેશાન

આણંદ39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કેટલાંક વિસ્તારમાં હલકી ગુણવતાના બ્લોક નાંખ્યા હોવાથી તુટી ગયા છે

આણંદ નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી આગામી 28મી યોજાનાર છે. અગાઉ 5 વર્ષ શાસનકાળ દરમિયાન સ્થાનિક કાઉન્સિલરો દ્વારા કરેલી કામગીરી અને પ્રજાના પ્રશ્નો ઉપર એક નજર કરી તો શહેરના વિકસિત એવા વોર્ડ નં-8માં ગટર, પાણી અને રસ્તાની સુવિધા ઉપલબ્ધ છે. પરંતુ છેલ્લા એક દાયકાથી વરસાદી પાણીના નિકાલ માટે કોઇ વ્યવસ્થા કરી ન હતી.

ચોમાસામાં સામાન્ય વરસાદે આ વિસ્તાર બેટ ફેરવાઇ જાય છે. આ વિસ્તારમાં વારંવાર કોઇ ને કોઇ લાઇન નાંખવા માટેનું ખોદકામ કરવામાં આવે છે. ત્યારબાદ રસ્તાઓનું સમારકામ થતું નથી. કેટલાંક વિસ્તારમાં હલકી ગુણવતાના બ્લોક નાંખ્યા હોવાથી તુટી ગયા છે.

મતદારો કેટલા ?
પુરૂષ 6278
મહિલા 6190
અન્ય 0000
કુલ 12468

વોર્ડની સ્થિતિ
બે પુરૂષ સામાન્ય બેઠક
બે મહિલા સામાન્ય બેઠક

વોર્ડનં-8 નો વિસ્તાર
અક્ષરફાર્મથી લઈ મોતીકાકાની ચાલી વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી સોસાયટીઓનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

પાણી ભરાતાં મુશ્કેલી
આ વિસ્તારની સોસાયટીઓમાં વરસાદી પાણીના નિકાલની કોઇ વ્યવસ્થા ન હોવાથી એકાદ ઇંચ વરસાદ પડે તો પણ રસ્તા પર એક ફૂટ પાણી ભરાઇ જાય છે. > ચંપાબેન ચાવડા, સ્થાનિક રહીશ

હલકી બ્લોક નાંખ્યા
આ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી સોસાયટીઓમાં નાંખવામાં આવેલા બ્લોક હલકી ગુણવતાના હોવાથી તુટી ગયા છે. જેથી લોકોને અવરજવરમાં મુશ્કેલીઓ પડે છે. > અરવિંદભાઇ ચાવડા, સ્થાનિક રહીશ

ગટરની સુવિધા સારી છે
સોસાયટીઓ ગટરની સુવિધા પુરી પાડવામાં આવી છે.તેમજ આરસીસી અને ડામર રોડની નવા બનાવવામાં આવ્યા છે. જો કે હજુ કેટલીક જગ્યાએ કામ ચાલુ છે. > નટુભાઇ ચાવડા, સ્થાનિક રહીશ

રસ્તાની સફાઇનો અભાવ
આ વિસ્તારની સોસાયટીઓના મુખ્ય રસ્તા પર સફાઇ કરાય છે. પરંતુ કેટલાંક વિસ્તારમાં સફાઇને અભાવે કેટલીક જગ્યાએ કચરાના ઢગ ખડકાઇ છે. > દિનેશભાઇ ચાવડા, સ્થાનિક રહીશ

