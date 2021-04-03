તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પ્રેરણાદાયક કહાની:ફળીયાના લોકોએ ફાળો ઉઘરાવી પૈસા ભર્યા અને પાંચ વર્ષ પછી વેટરનરી સાયન્સમાં નવ ગોલ્ડ મેડલ મેળવ્યા

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ફી માટે નાસીપાસ થયેલા મૂળ ઊંઝાના યુવકની પ્રેરણાદાયક કહાની

સ્કુલ સમયગાળા દરમિયાન સરેરાશ પરિણામ મે‌ળવતા વિદ્યાર્થી પાસેથી ગોલ્ડ મેડલની અપેક્ષા કેટલી રાખી શકાય ? અને એ પણ એક નહીં, પણ નવ-નવ ગોલ્ડ મેડલ અને એક કેસ પ્રાઈઝ.. વાત માનવામાં ન આવે તેવી લાગે પણ સાચી છે. મૂળ ઊંઝાનો અને હાલમાં ભરૂચના આમોદ તાલુકાના ડોરા ગામ ખાતે વેટરનરી તબીબ તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા ડો. જયેશ મણીયારને આણંદ કૃષિ યુનિવર્સિટીના ગુરૂવારે યોજાયેલા 17માં પદવીદાન સમારોહમાં નવ ગોલ્ડ મેડલ મળ્યા હતા.

આ અંગે વાત કરતાં ડો. જયેશ મણીયારે કહ્યું હતું કે, સ્કુલના સમય દરમિયાન હું એવરેજ સ્ટુડન્ટ હતો. જોકે, ધોરણ 12માં મારે 80 ટકા આવ્યા એ પછી મને એમબીબીએસ કરી તબીબ બનવાની ઈચ્છા હતી. પરંતુ પિતા મીઠાલાલ નાસ્તાની દુકાન ચલાવીને ગુજરાન ચલાવતા હોઈ તેની ઊંચી ફી પરવડે તેમ નહોતું. એ સમયે કૃષિ યુનિવર્સિટીમાં ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું.

જેમાં આણંદ કૃષિ યુનિવર્સિટીના વેટરનરી સાયન્સમાં મને પ્રવેશ મળ્યો હતો. જોકે, આર્થિક સ્થિતિ સારી ન હોય એ સમયે ફળીયાના લોકો તેમજ મારા ખાસ મિત્રના માતા-પિતાએ મને ખૂબ આર્થિક સહાય કરી મારી કોલેજ-હોસ્ટલ સહિતની ફી ભરી હતી.

પિતાને મદદરૂપ થવા હાલમાં કોન્ટ્રાક્ટમાં કામ કરે છે
ઊંઝાના બસ સ્ટેન્ડ પાસે પિતા મીઠાલાલની નવદુર્ગા દાબેલી નામે દુકાન આવેલી છે. માતા ગૃહિણી છે. નાનો ભાઈ બી.કોમ કરે છે. વધુ અભ્યાસની ઈચ્છા ખૂબ છે. પણ પરિવારને મદદરૂપ થવા માટે હાલમાં તે સરકારના 1962 એનિમલ હેલ્પ લાઈનના પ્રોજેક્ટમાં રૂપિયા 45 હજારના પગારથી કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ પર કામ કરે છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો