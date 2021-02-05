તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી:બીજા દિવસે તાલુકા પંચાયતો અને પાલિકામાં 3 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા

આણંદ39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • જીલ્લા પંચાયતમાટે એક પણ ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યુ નહીં

આણંદ જીલ્લામાં 8 નગર પાલિકા,તાલુકા પંચાયત, જીલ્લા પંચાયતના ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે જુદી જુદી પાલિકાઓમાં 3 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યુ હતુ ત્યારે જીલ્લા પંચાયતની 42 બેઠકો માટે એક પણ ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યુ હતુ નહીં,જો કે જીલ્લાની 8 તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં કુલ 3 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યુ છે.આણંદ પાલિકાની 52 બેઠકો માટે કુલ 215 ફોર્મ ઉપડયા હતા.

આણંદ જીલ્લા ચુંટણી વિભાગના સુત્રોએ જણાવેલ કે આણંદ પાલિકાની વોર્ડ નં 13 માંથી બિપીનભાઈ પટેલે અપક્ષ ઉમેદવાર તરીકે પહેલુ ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્યુ હતુ.જો કે બે દિવસમાં પાલિકાની 52 બેઠકો માટે બે દિવસમાં કુલ 215 ફોર્મ ઉપડયા હતા.બીજી તરફ ઉમરેઠ,સોજીત્ર પાલિકામાં 2 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવતા કુલ 3 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરાયા હોવાનું સુત્રોએ જણાવ્યુ હતુ.ત્યારબાદ જીલ્લા પંચાયતની 42 બેઠકો માટે એક પણ ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યુ ન હતુ.વધુમાં જીલ્લાની આઠ તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં 196 બેઠકો માટે આણંદ,તારાપુર અને ઉમરેઠ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં કુલ 3 ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

