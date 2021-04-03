તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

હવામાન:ચરોતરમા ઠંડી ગાયબ તાપમાન 14 ડિગ્રીએ

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 5 દિવસમાં લઘુત્તમ તાપમાન 5.5 ડિગ્રી વધ્યું

આણંદ-ખેડા જિલ્લા સહિત સમગ્ર પંથકમાં છેલ્લા પાંચ દિવસથી લઘુત્તમ સાથે મહત્તમ તાપમાનના પારો ઉચકાતાં જાણે ઠંડીની ઋતુ વિદાય લઈ રહી હોય તેમ લાગી રહ્યું છે. ત્યારે ગુરુવારે લઘુત્તમ તાપમાનનો પારો વધુ એક ડિગ્રી ઉંકાતાં તાપમાન 14 ડિગ્રીઅે પહોંચી જવા પામ્યું હતું. જેને લઈને કારણે ચરોતર વાસીઆેને ગરમીનો અહેસાસ થવા લાગ્યો છે

આણંદ-ખેડા જિલ્લામાં સહિત સમગ્ર પંથકમાં શિયાળાની વિદાયની ઘડીઓ ઘડાઈ રહી છે. જેને લઈને પંથકવાસીઆે ધીમે ધીમે દિવસ દરમિયાન સૂર્યનારાયણના આકરા તાપનો અનુભવ થવા લાગ્યો છે. જેના પગલે લોકોને એસી અને પંખા ચાલુ કરવાની ફરજ પડી રહી છે.જો કે,સાંજ પડતાની સાથે વાતાવરણમાં ઠંડક પ્રસરી જાય છે.અને રાત્રિના મહદઅંશે ઠંડી અનુભવાય છે. આમ આણંદ-ખેડા જિલ્લા સહિત સમગ્ર પંથકમાં છેલ્લા પાંચ દિવસમાં પારો લઘુત્તમ તાપમાનનો પારો 5.5 ડિગ્રી ઉંચકાતા ગરમીનો અહેસાસ વર્તાવા માંડ્યો છે.

આણંદ કૃષિ યુનિ.ના હવામાન વિભાગના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર ગુરુવારે લઘુત્તમ તાપમાનનો પારો 14 ડિગ્રી, મહત્તમ તાપમાનનો પારો 31 ડિગ્રી જ્યારે દિવસ દરમિયાન પવનોનું જોર ઘટીને 1.6 કિ.મી પ્રતિ કલાકની નોધાઈ હતી. આણંદ કૃષિ યુનિ.ના હવામાન વિભાગ દ્વારા આગામી પાંચ દિવસ દરમ્યાન આકાશ મોટે ભાગે ચોખ્ખુ રહેવાની શક્યતા વ્યકત કરવામાં આવી છે. આ સાથે મહત્તમ તાપમાનનો પારો 30 થી 33 ડિગ્રી અને લઘુત્તમ તાપમાનનો પારો 11 થી 15 ડિગ્રીની આસપાસ રહેશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો