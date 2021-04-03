તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

11 પાલિકા સભ્ય સાથે ભાસ્કરની સીધી વાત:તલવારની ધાર પર બેઠેલા 11 ધૂરંધરો કહે છે પક્ષ જ મહાન

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
કાંતિભાઈ ચાવડા - Divya Bhaskar
  • આગ પહેલાનો ધુમાડો ભડકો કરે તો નવાઇ નહીં

ભાજપના પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખના નવા નિયમોએ અડિંગો જમાવનારા પાલીકા સભ્યોને ઘરે બેસાડવાનો તખ્તો રચી દીધો છે. આણંદ પાલિકામાં પણ 11 સભ્યોને ઘરે બેસવાનો વારો આવવાનો છે. ત્યારે આગામી સમયમાં આણંદ પાલિકામાં કેવા સમિકરણો રચાય છે તે જોવુ રહ્યુ પણ હાલમાં તો તલવારની ધાર પર બેઠેલા તમામ શિસ્તના રસ્તે પાર્ટિને જ મહાન ગણે છે.

પક્ષ બીજી જવાબદારી આપશે તેને નિભાવીશું : વિજયભાઇ પટેલ પ્રશ્ન : 60વર્ષ, 3 ટર્મ અને પરિવારબાદનો નિયમ યોગ્ય છે? જવાબઃ પક્ષે ભાવિષ્યને ધ્યાને રાખીને નિર્ણય લીધો છે. અને તે નિર્ણય આવકાર દાયક છે. પ્રશ્ન : આ ક્રાઇટ એરિયામાં તમે આવો છો . તમે શું કહેશો? જવાબઃ પાલિકામાં ભાજપ બેનર હેઠળ ઘણી સેવા આપી છે. પક્ષે જે નિર્ણય કર્યો છે.તે મને સિરોમાન્ય છે. પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષે નિર્ણય બદલવો જોઇએ ? જવાબઃ હાઇકમાન્ડે જે નિર્ણય કર્યો છે.તે બદલવો કે નહીં તે પક્ષ જ નક્કી કરશે . પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષના નિર્ણયથી કાર્યકરોમાં અસંતોષ ઉભો થશે ? જવાબઃ ના, પક્ષ સાથે વર્ષોથી સૌ નેતાઓ છે. તેઓ હવે સિનિયર નેતાઓને બીજી જવાબદારી સોંપશે તે નિભાવીશું.

વિજયભાઇ પટેલ અને સુરેશભાઇ પટેલ
હવે નવી પેેઢીને સત્તાનો અનુભવ મળશે : સુરેશભાઇ પટેલ
​​​​​​​પ્રશ્ન : 60વર્ષ, 3 ટર્મ અને પરિવારબાદનો નિયમ યોગ્ય છે?
જવાબઃ પક્ષે તમામ સમીકરણોને ધ્યાને લઇને યોગ્ય નિર્ણય લીધો છે તે આવકાર્ય છે.
પ્રશ્ન : આ ક્રાઇટ એરિયામાં તમે આવો છો શું કહેશો?
જવાબઃ પક્ષના આ નિર્ણયથી જૂના કાર્યકરોના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ નવી પેઢીને સત્તાનો અનુભવ મળશે.
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષે નિર્ણય બદલવો જોઇએ ?
જવાબઃ પક્ષનો નિર્ણય શિરોમાન્ય છે અને પક્ષે આગળ શું કરવું તે પક્ષ જ નક્કી કરશે.
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષના નિર્ણયથી કાર્યકરોમાં અસંતોષ ઉભો થશેે ?
જવાબઃ કાઉન્સિલર ના રહીએ પણ કાર્યકર તરીકે પક્ષની જે કામગીરી હશે તે કરીશું, કાર્યકરોમાં કોઇ અસર પડશે નહીં

પક્ષના નિર્ણયથી હવે નવાને તક મળશે : પ્રજ્ઞેશભાઇ પટેલ
પ્રશ્ન : 60વર્ષ, 3 ટર્મ અને પરિવારબાદનો નિયમ યોગ્ય છે?
જવાબઃ પક્ષે જે નિર્ણય લીધો છે.તે યોગ્ય છે. અમને નિર્ણય શિરો માન્ય છે અને અાવકાર દાયક છે.
પ્રશ્ન : આ ક્રાઇટ એરિયામાં તમે આવો છો શું કહેશો?
જવાબઃ અમે વર્ષોથી પાલિકામાં સેવા આપી છે. હવે પક્ષના નિર્ણયથી નવાને તક મળશે,અમે પક્ષની સાથે રહીશું
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષે નિર્ણય બદલવો જોઇએ ?
જવાબઃ નિર્ણય બદલવો કે નહિં તે પક્ષ નકકી કરશે
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષના નિર્ણયથી કાર્યકરોમાં અસંતોષ ઉભો થશે ?
જવાબઃ પક્ષના આ નિર્ણયથી નવા કાર્યકરોને સત્તા અનુભવ મળશે, અમને કોઇ અસંતોષ નથી.અમને પક્ષ જે કામગીરી સોંપશે તે કરીશું પક્ષની સાથે રહીશું

શ્વેતલભાઇ પટેલ અને પ્રજ્ઞેશભાઇ પટેલ
​​​​​​​ટીકિટ નહિં આપે તો પણ પક્ષ સાથે જ રહિશું : શ્વેતલભાઇ પટેલ ​​​​​​​પ્રશ્ન : 60વર્ષ, 3 ટર્મ અને પરિવારબાદનો નિયમ યોગ્ય છે? જવાબઃ પક્ષ જે નિર્ણય લીધો તે વિચારીને લીધો હશે. અમે તેને આવકારીએ છે. પ્રશ્ન : આ ક્રાઇટ એરિયામાં તમે આવો છો શું કહેશો? જવાબઃ પક્ષે અમને સેવા કરવાની તક આપી છે. જેથી હવે પક્ષ અમને ટીકીટ નહીં આપે તો પણ પક્ષની સાથે રહીશું પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષે નિર્ણય બદલવો જોઇએ ? જવાબઃ પક્ષે સમજી વિચારીને નિર્ણય લીધો હશે ,પક્ષે આગળ શું કરવું તે નક્કી કરશે પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષના નિર્ણયથી કાર્યકરોમાં અસંતોષ ઉભો થશે ? જવાબઃ પક્ષના આ નિર્ણયથી સંગઠને કોઇ અસર પડશે. નહીં હું 1 રૂપિયા ટોકન ભાજપનો સભ્ય છું. 30 વર્ષથી જોડાયેલો છું.

અમીબેન ડણાંક અને મધુબેન ગોહેલ
સંગઠનની કામગીરી પર કોઇ અસર નહિં પડે : મધુબેન ગોહેલ
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​પ્રશ્ન : 60વર્ષ, 3 ટર્મ અને પરિવારબાદનો નિયમ યોગ્ય છે?
જવાબઃ પક્ષે જે નિર્ણય લીધો છે તે આવકાર્ય છે.
પ્રશ્ન : આ ક્રાઇટ એરિયામાં તમે આવો છો શું કહેશો?
જવાબઃ પક્ષે અમને 30 વર્ષમાં ઘણું બધું આપ્યું છે. જેથી અમે પક્ષ સાથે રહીશું
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષે નિર્ણય બદલવો જોઇએ ?
જવાબઃ પક્ષે આગળ શું કરવું તે નક્કી કરશે
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષના નિર્ણયથી કાર્યકરોમાં અસંતોષ ઉભો થશે ?
જવાબઃ વર્ષોથી ભાજપ સાથે હતા . સંગઠન સાથે છીએ,આ નિર્ણયથી ભાજપ સંગઠની કામગીરી પર કોઇ અસર પડશે નહીં

2010માં ટીકિટ મળી ન હતી છતા પક્ષ સાથે હતાં : અમીબેન ડણાંક ​​​​​​​પ્રશ્ન : 60વર્ષ, 3 ટર્મ અને પરિવારબાદનો નિયમ યોગ્ય છે? જવાબઃ પક્ષે વિશાળ હિતમાં આ નિર્ણય લીધો છે.તે સર્વમાન્ય રહેશે. અમને પણ માન્ય છે. પ્રશ્ન : આ ક્રાઇટ એરિયામાં તમે આવો છો શું કહેશો? જવાબઃ પક્ષે ઘણી સેવાની તક આપી છે. અમે પક્ષ સાથે છે પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષે નિર્ણય બદલવો જોઇએ ? જવાબઃ હાઇકમાન્ડ નેતોઓ જે યોગ્ય લાગશે તે નિર્ણય લેશે પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષના નિર્ણયથી કાર્યકરોમાં અસંતોષ ઉભો થશે ? જવાબઃ 2010માં પક્ષે મને ટીકીટ આપી ન હતી તેમજ છતાં પક્ષ સાથે રહી હતી. હવે પક્ષ જે કામગીરી આપશે તે કરીશું.

હવે નવા કાર્યકરોને માર્ગદર્શન આપીશું : જનકભાઈ પટેલ

પ્રશ્ન : 60વર્ષ, 3 ટર્મ અને પરિવારબાદનો નિયમ યોગ્ય છે?
જવાબઃ પક્ષના આગેવાનોએ સમજીવિચારીને નિર્ણય લીધો છે તે આવકાર્ય છે
પ્રશ્ન : આ ક્રાઇટ એરિયામાં તમે આવો છો શું કહેશો?
જવાબઃ હજુ પણ પક્ષની સાથે રહીને જ કામ કરીશું
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષે નિર્ણય બદલવો જોઇએ ?
જવાબઃ નિર્ણય બદલવો કે નહીં તે પક્ષ જ નક્કી કરશે
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષના નિર્ણયથી કાર્યકરોમાં અસંતોષ ઉભો થશે ?
જવાબઃ છેલ્લા 30 વર્ષથી ભાજપ સાથે છીએ, અમને જે કામ સોંપવામાં આવશે.તે કરીશું પક્ષમાં નવા આવનાર કાર્યકરોને માર્ગદર્શન આપીશું પક્ષમાં હાલમાં કોઇ અસંતોષ નથી

જનકભાઈ પટેલ અને મીતાબેન પટેલ
અમે પક્ષના નિર્ણયની સાથે જ છે અને રહીશું ?: મીતાબેન પટેલ
પ્રશ્ન : 60વર્ષ, 3 ટર્મ અને પરિવારબાદનો નિયમ યોગ્ય છે?
જવાબઃ પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખે નિર્ણય આવકાર્ય છે.
પ્રશ્ન : આ ક્રાઇટ એરિયામાં તમે આવો છો શું કહેશો?
જવાબઃ હું પણ તેમાં આવંુ છું પણ પક્ષે જે નિર્ણય કર્યો છે. તે સમજી વિચારીને કર્યો હશે
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષે નિર્ણય બદલવો જોઇએ ?
જવાબઃ પાર્ટી દ્વારા નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો છે તો તે બાબતે પક્ષના નેતાઓ નક્કી કરશે.
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષના નિર્ણયથી કાર્યકરોમાં અસંતોષ ઉભો થશે ?
જવાબઃ પક્ષના નિર્ણયની અસર આણંદના સંગઠનમાં કોઇ અસર પડશે નહીં અમે પક્ષની સાથે છીએ

હિમેશભાઈ પટેલ
ભવિષ્યમાં શુ થાય તે અત્યારે ન કહીં શકાય : હિમેશભાઈ પટેલ
​​​​​​​પ્રશ્ન : 60વર્ષ, 3 ટર્મ અને પરિવારબાદનો નિયમ યોગ્ય છે?
જવાબઃ પક્ષે જે નિયમ બન્યો છે.તે વિચારીને બનાવ્યો હશે અમે સૌ પક્ષના નિર્ણય સાથે છે
પ્રશ્ન : આ ક્રાઇટ એરિયામાં તમે આવો છો શું કહેશો?
જવાબઃ પક્ષ અમને વારંવાર ટીકીટ આપીને અમારી ભરોસ મુકયો છે. તેથી અમે પક્ષની સાથે રહીશું
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષે નિર્ણય બદલવો જોઇએ ?
જવાબઃ તે બાબતે પ્રદેશ નિર્ણય લેશે
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષના નિર્ણયથી કાર્યકરોમાં અસંતોષ ઉભો થશે ?
જવાબઃ પક્ષ જે કામગીરી સોંપશે તે નિભાવીશું . સંગઠન પર ભવિષ્યમાં શું અસર થાય તે અત્યારે કંઇ કહી શકાય નહીં.

અનવરભાઈ વ્હોરા
ભાજપમાં રહીને થાય તેટલી કામગીરી કરીશું : અનવરભાઈ વ્હોરા
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​પ્રશ્ન : 60વર્ષ, 3 ટર્મ અને પરિવારબાદનો નિયમ યોગ્ય છે?
જવાબઃ પક્ષના નિર્ણયને આધિન છે. પક્ષ દ્વારા જે નિર્ણય લેેવાયો છે તે અમને માન્ય રહેશે.
પ્રશ્ન : આ ક્રાઇટ એરિયામાં તમે આવો છો શું કહેશો?
જવાબઃ આ અંગે કંઇ કહેવું નથી.પણ પક્ષ જે કંઇ કહેશે તે માન્ય રહેશે .
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષે નિર્ણય બદલવો જોઇએ ?
જવાબઃ આ અંગે તેઓ ટિપ્પણી કરવાની ના પાડી
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષના નિર્ણયથી કાર્યકરોમાં અસંતોષ ઉભો થશે ?
જવાબઃ પક્ષે જે કંઇક નિર્ણય લીધો છે.તેની સાથે અમે છે. ભાજપમાં રહીને થાય તેટલી કામગીરી કરીશું

​​​​​​​પક્ષના નિયમોથી સંગઠન પર કોઇ અસર પડશે નહીં : કાંતિભાઈ ચાવડા
પ્રશ્ન : ભાજપમાં 60વર્ષ, 3 ટર્મ અને પરિવારબાદનો નિયમ લાગુ કર્યો છે તે યોગ્ય છે?
જવાબઃ પ્રદેશ કક્ષાએથી જે કંઇ નિર્ણય લેવાય તે અમને શિરોમાન્ય છે.
પ્રશ્ન : નવા નિયમના ક્રાઇટ એરિયામાં તમે પણ આવો છો તો તમે શું કહેશો?
જવાબઃ પક્ષ દ્વારા જે કંઇ કામગીરી સોંપવામાં આવશે તે મને માન્ય રહેશે. તે નિભાવીશું
પ્રશ્ન : ચૂંટણી ટાણે પક્ષ દ્વારા લેવામાં આવેલો નિર્ણય બદલાવો જોઇએ ?
જવાબઃ નિયમ બદલવો કે નહીં તે બાબતે પ્રદેશ જ નિર્ણય લેશે
પ્રશ્ન : પક્ષના આ નવા નિર્ણયથી ભાજપના જુના કાર્યકરોમાં અસંતોષ ઉભો થશે ?
જવાબઃ પક્ષે ચૂંટણી માટે જે કંઇ નિયમો બનાવ્યા છે.તેની સંગઠન પર કોઇ અસર પડશે નહીં.

