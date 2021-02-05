તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અસ્વચ્છતા:આણંદમાં જાહેર માર્ગો અને સ્થળો ઉપર સ્વચ્છતા અભિયાનનું સૂરસુરીયું, પોલિથીન આરોગતા પશુઓના મોતનો ભય

આણંદ21 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પાલિકા તંત્ર દ્વારા કચરાનો યોગ્ય નિકાલ ન થતા લોકો પરેશાન
  • કચરામાંથી દુર્ગંધ અવારનવાર ફેલાતી હોવાથી રોગચાળાની ભીતિ સેવાઈ

આણંદમાં જાહેર માર્ગો અને સ્થળો ઉપર સ્વચ્છતા અભિયાનનું સૂરસુરીયું નજરે ચડી રહયુ છે. પાલિકા વહીવટદારના ગેરવહીવટને કારણે નગરમાં ફિટકાર વરસી રહ્યો છે. ભાજપના સત્તાધીશો, આગેવાનો અને કાર્યકરો સ્વચ્છતા અભિયાન દરમિયાન ઝાડું લઈ ફોટોગ્રાફી કરવા નીકળી પડે છે. ત્યાર પછી તેઓ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં ફોટો શેર કરી આત્મપ્રશંસા અને મનોખ્યાલી વિચારોમાં રત રહીને પ્રજાને સલાહ સૂચનોની લ્હાણી કરતા રહેતા હોય છે. આણંદમાં ભાજપીઓની આ સોશિયલ મીડિયા નેતાગીરી અને પાલિકાના ગેરવહીવટની છબી ઉજાગર કરતી ગંદકી જાહેર માર્ગો અને ઈમારતોને ઘેરી ને બેઠી છે.

પરસ્થિતિને બદલવા માટે સ્થાનિકોએ ઉઠાવ્યો અવાજ

આણંદ જૂના બસસ્ટેન્ડ વિસ્તારના રાજા રણછોડ માર્કેટ પાછળના મુખ્યમાર્ગ પર સડી ગયેલા શાકભાજી, ફળફળાદી સહિત પોલિથીનની થેલી જેવો નકામો કચરો આસપાસની દુકાનદારો દ્વારા જ્યાં ત્યાં ફેંકી દેવામાં આવે છે. આ તમામ કચરાઓનો સમયાંતરે પાલિકા તંત્ર દ્વારા યોગ્ય નિકાલ ના થતા સડી જવા પામ્યો છે. આ કચરામાંથી અતિશય દુર્ગંધ માર્યા જ કરે છે જેના કારણે અહીંથી અવરજવર કરતા રાહદારીઓ ,વાહનચાલકો માટે તે માથાનો દુખાવો બની રહ્યો છે. કોરોના મહામારી વચ્ચે આવી ગંદકીથી લોકોના આરોગ્ય જોખમમાં મુકાઈ જવા પામ્યા છે, તેથી જ આ પરસ્થિતિને બદલવા માટે સ્થાનિકો અવાજ ઉઠાવી રહ્યા છે.

ગંદકીના કારણે રોગચાળાની ભીતિ

પાલિકાતંત્રની ગંભીર બેદરકારી લોકો સમક્ષ છતી થઈ ગઈ છે. તંત્ર આ વિસ્તારની સાફ-સફાઈમાં અતિશય વેઠ વાળી રહી છે. નગરના જાણકારોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, આ વિસ્તારની પાછળની બિલ્ડિંગમાં વર્ગીસ કુરિયન દ્વારા અમૂલદૂધ વેચાણનો પ્રથમ પાયો નાખવામાં આવ્યો હતો. અમૂલ પ્રોડક્ટના વેચાણની શરૂઆત અહીંથી કરવામાં આવી હતી. પરંતુ, હવે તે જ બિલ્ડીંગ કચરા અને ગંદકીના ઢગ વચ્ચે ઘેરાય ચૂકી છે.

ગંદકીના કારણે આ વિસ્તારમાં ભારે દુર્ગંધ અવારનવાર ફેલાતી હોઈ રોગચાળાની ભીતિ સેવાઈ રહી છે. કોરોના સંક્રમણકાળની આ પરિસ્થિતિમાં રસ્તેથી પસાર થતા રાહદારિયોને પણ નાક આડા હાથ કરવા જરૂરી બની ગયા છે. ઘણી વાર તો આ જ ગંદકીમાં પોતાનો ખોરાક શોધતી ગૌવંશ પોલિથીનની કોથળીયો અને કચરાને જ ખોરાક સમજી ખાઇ લે છે અને પછી મોતના મુખમાં ધકેલાઈ જાય છે.

