ચૂંટણી ચક્કર:આણંદમાં ચૂંટણી આવી ઉજાણી લાવી જેવો માહોલ , ભાજપ કે કોંગ્રેસ ઉમેદવાર યાદી જાહેર કરી શકી નથી

આણંદ22 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ઉમેદવારી કરવા ઇચ્છુક રાજકીય આગેવાનોએ ચાહ ,પાણી ,નાસ્તા અને લાલ શરબત ની લ્હાણી ચાલુ થઈ
  • વોટ ના દલાલોએ દુકાનો ખોલી સજાવી નવા ઝભ્ભા ઝોળી લઈ રાજકીય કાર્યાલયો અને ઉમેદવારો ને ત્યાં આંટાફેરા ચાલુ કર્યા સાંજે 7:00 કલાક સુધી કોઈ જ સત્તાવાર જાહેરાત ન થતા કાર્યકરો અને દાવેદારોમાં ઉમેદવાર યાદી ને લઈ ઉત્સુકતા અને ઉત્તેજનામાં વધારો

આણંદમાં ચૂંટણીનો રંગ જામ્યો છે.કોઈ જ રાજકીય પક્ષે હજુ સત્તાવાર ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરી નથી.પાર્ટી કાર્યાલયે દાવેદારો અને તેમના સમર્થકોની છુપી પુછપરછ ચાલુ છે.બીજી તરફ ચૂંટણી શૂરવીરોએ વોર્ડમાં ચૂંટણી વ્યવહાર ચાલુ કરી દીધો હોવના અહેવાલ છે. વ્યવહાર આરંભી દીધો છે.ગત ચૂંટણી બાદ વોર્ડમાં દેખા નહિ દેતા ઉમેદવારો અને તેના સમર્થકોની દોડ ભાગ વધી ગઈ છે.ચૂંટણી ટાણે ખુશામત ખોરો અને વોટ ના દલાલોએ પણ પોતાની દુકાનો ખોલી સજાવી નવા ઝભ્ભા ઝોળી લઈ રાજકીય કાર્યાલયો અને ઉમેદવારો ને ત્યાં આંટાફેરા ચાલુ કરી દીધા છે.ચૂંટણી પંચતીયાઓ પણ ચા અને ગલ્લે ધામા નાખી કઈ પાર્ટીમાં કોને ટીકીટ મળી અને કોણ કાપાયું અને કોણ જીતશેની પંચાત પીપુળી ચાલુ કરી દીધી છે.રાજકીય પાર્ટીઓએ ઉમેદવારો નું ચયન અને પસંદગી પ્રક્રિયા ને આખરી ઓપ આપી રહ્યા છે.ભાજપ કોઈ પણ ભોગે સત્તા હસ્તગત રાખવા રણનીતિ નક્કી કરી રહી છે તો કોંગ્રેસે પણ આણંદ જિલ્લામાં વિધાનસભાવાળી કરવા તૈયારીઓ આરંભી દીધી છે.જોકે આ વખતે આપ પાર્ટી પણ મેદાને છે જ્યારે અપક્ષોનો પણ રાફડો ફાટે તેવી સ્થિતિ નિર્માણ થઈ રહી છે.

કેટલાક ખર્ચાળ વોર્ડમાં નાગરિકોને ચૂંટણી આવી ઉજાણી લાવી જેવો માહોલ છે.ચૂંટણી માં ઉમેદવારી કરવા ઇચ્છુક રાજકીય આગેવાનોએ ચાહ ,પાણી ,નાસ્તાના ખર્ચા ચાલુ થઈ ગયા છે.તો બીજી તરફ લાલ પાણી માંગતા વોટર્સ ને ચૂંટણી ઘેલા આગેવાનો વોટની લાલચમાં કાયદો તોડી કે પોલીસ ને વિશ્વાસ માં લઇ કે છુપી રીતે વોટર્સ ને ખુશ કરી રાખવાના પેંતરા ચાલુ કરી દીધા છે.

ભાજપ દ્વારા બુધવારે ઉમેદવાર લિસ્ટ જાહેર થવાની પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખની જાહેરાત ને લઈ ભાજપ જિલ્લા કાર્યાલય ઉપર દિવસભર કાર્યકરો અને અગેવાનોનો ડોળો અને પગ મંડાયેલ રહ્યા હતા.જોકે સાંજે 7:00 સુધી કોઈ જ સત્તાવાર જાહેરાત ન થતા કાર્યકરો અને દાવેદારોમાં ઉમેદવાર યાદી ને લઈ ઉત્સુકતા અને ઉત્તેજનામાં વધારો જોવા મળ્યો હતો.જિલ્લા હોદ્દેદરો ફોન બંધ કરે તો પણ તકલીફ અને ચાલુ રાખે તો દર સેંકન્ડે કોઈ ને કોઈ ને કાર્યકરને હજુ યાદી આવી નથી ની એક લીટી ના જવાબો સતત વળવા પડે છે.

બુધવારે સાંજે 6.30 વાગ્યા સુધી ભાજપ ચૂંટણી ઉમેદવાર ની સત્તાવાર યાદી જાહેર કરી શક્યુ નથી.ભાજપમાં ચાલતો આંતરિક જુઠવાદ સપાટી તોડી યાદવાસ્થળી નિર્માણ ન કરે તે માટે ભાજપ જિલ્લા અને પ્રદેશ હોદ્દેદરો ધીરજ અને કુનેહ થી કામ લઈ રહ્યા છે.બીજી તરફ કોંગ્રેસ પણ હજુ ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર ની પ્રતીક્ષા કરતી હોવાનું માલુમ પડી રહ્યું છે.કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા કોઈ જ ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા નથી.વળી ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ બન્ને ને તાલુકા અને જિલ્લા પંચાયત માં ઉમેદવારો ના ચયન માટે ખૂબ મહેનત કરવી પડી છે.કેટલીક બેઠકો ઉપર બન્ને પાર્ટીઓને ભાઈબાપા કરી ઉમેદવારો ઉભા કરવા પડી રહ્યા છે.

આ બાબતે ભાજપ જિલ્લા પ્રમુખ વિપુલભાઈ પટેલ સાથે વાત કરતા તેઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે પ્રદેશ કક્ષાએથી અમોને જાણ કરતા જે યાદી આવશે તે તુરંત જાહેર કરીશું. હજુ સત્તાવાર યાદી અમોને મળી નથી.અમે રાહ જોઈ રહ્યા છે.

આ બાબતે કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ મહેન્દ્રસિંહ પરમાર સાથે સંપર્ક કરતા તેઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે કોંગ્રેસ જિલ્લા પંચાયત,તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકા ચૂંટણી પક્ષના નિશાન સાથે લડવાની છે.પ્રદેશ તરફથી ઉમેદવારની સત્તાવાર યાદી આવે થઈ અમે તે જાહેર કરીશું.અમે પ્રદેશના આદેશની રાહ જોઈ રહ્યા છીએ.

