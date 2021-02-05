તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સામૂહિક આપઘાત:આર્થિક સંકડામણથી કંટાળી આણંદમાં બે સંતાનો સાથે માતાએ ઝેરી દવા ગટગટાવી, માતા-પુત્રનાં મોત, પુત્રીનો બચાવ

આણંદ22 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
આણંદમાં સામૂહિક આપઘાતનો બનાવ. - Divya Bhaskar
આણંદમાં સામૂહિક આપઘાતનો બનાવ.
  • 15 વર્ષીય પુત્રી હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર હેઠળ
  • આણંદ ટાઉન પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી

આણંદની જીવનદીપ સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા પરિવારે સામૂહિક આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ કરતા ચકચાર મચી છે. માતા, પુત્ર અને પુત્રી સહિત ત્રણ લોકોએ આપઘાતનો પ્રયત્ન કર્યો હતો, જેમાં માતા અને પુત્રનાં મોત નીપજ્યાં છે તો પુત્રીને સારવાર માટે ખસેડવામાં આવી છે. આ બાબતે આણંદ ટાઉન પોલીસે વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

ઝેરી દવા પી લેતાં માતા-પુત્રનાં મોત.

સમયસર સારવાર મળતાં પુત્રીનો જીવ બચ્યો
મળતી માહિતી મુજબ, આણંદની જીવનદીપ સોસાયટીમાંના 51 નંબરના મકાનમાં રહેતા અને વિદ્યાનગર ખાતે આવેલા મિત ટૂર્સ એન્ડ ટ્રાવેલ્સનો વ્યવસાય ધરાવતા પરિવારે આર્થિક તંગીના કારણે ઝેરી દવા ગટગટાવી આત્મહત્યા કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો, જેમાં 15 વર્ષીય પુત્રીને સમયસર સારવાર મળતાં તેનો જીવ બચ્યો છે, જ્યારે 38 વર્ષીય ટીનાબેન પ્રકાશભાઈ શાહ અને 12 વર્ષીય પુત્રનાં મોત થયાં હતાં.

બે દિવસ પહેલાં વડોદરામાં પણ બન્યો હતો સામૂહિક આત્મહત્યાનો બનાવ
ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે વડોદરાના સમા વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા સોની પરિવારે પણ બુધવારે ઝેરી દવા ગટગટાવીને આપઘાતનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો, જેમાં પરિવારના 3 સભ્યોનાં ઘટનાસ્થળે જ મોત થયાં હતાં, જ્યારે 3ને ગંભીર હાલતમાં હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર અર્થે ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા છે. આપઘાત કરવા પાછળ આર્થિક સ્થિતિ કારણભૂત છે. પરિવારનો ધંધો બંધ થઈ જતાં અને બીજો ધંધો બરાબર ન ચાલતાં બાળકો સાથે 6 સભ્યોના પરિવારે ઝેરી દવા પીવાની નોબત આવી હતી. જેમાં ઘરના મોભી, પૌત્ર, અને તેમની ધોરણ 12માં અભ્યાસ કરતી દીકરીનું કરુણ મોત થયું છે, જ્યારે મોટો દીકરો અને તેની પત્ની અને માતા સહિતનાં 3 પરિવારજનો હાલ સારવાર હેઠળ છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત146-6 (59.2)
ભારત 59 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરતમાં ઘરમાંથી સળગતો પતિ બહાર દોડી આવ્યો, પાછળ પત્ની ધાબળો લઈને દોડી બચાવ્યો, બંને ગંભીર રીતે દાઝ્યા - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો