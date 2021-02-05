તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ફરિયાદ:ઈસણાવની સગીરાને ગામનો જ યુવક ભગાડીને લઈ ગયો

આણંદ39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સગીરાના પિતાની પોલિસ મથકે ફરિયાદ

સોજીત્રાના ઈસણાવ ગામે ગણેશપુરામાં રહેતા અેક સગીર વયની દિકરીને ગત 30મી જાન્યુઆરીની મધ્યરાત્રીના સુમારે ગામમાં રહેતા વિષ્ણુ પરમાર ફોસલાવી પટાવી લગ્ન કરવાની લાલચ આપી ભગાડીને લઈ ગયો હતો.

જે અંગે સગીરાના પિતાઅે તપાસ કરતા ગામમાં લીમડાવાળા ફળિયામાં રહેતા લાલાભાઈ હરમાનભાઈ પરમારના દિકરા ભુરીયાએ સગીરાને ભગાડી જવા માટે વિષ્ણુ પરમારને મદદ કરી હતી. અને ભુરીયો જ વિષ્ણુ અને સગીરાને કોઈ જગ્યાએ મુકી આવ્યો હોવાનું જાણવા મળતા આ બનાવ અંગે સગીરાના પિતાઅે સોજીત્રા પોલીસ મથકે વિષ્ણુ ઉર્ફે ફુલો રામાભાઈ પરમાર અને ભુરીયા ઉર્ફે લાલાભાઈ હરમાનભાઈ પરમાર વિરુદ્ધ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો