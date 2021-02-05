તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્રાઇમ:વાડોલામાં નજીવી બાબતે ઠપકો આપતાં સાસુ-વહુને માર માર્યો

આણંદ39 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • પોલીસે 3 વિરૂદ્વ ફરિયાદ નોંધી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી

ખંભાતના વાડોલા ગામની સીમમાં સોમવાર મોડી સાંજે પોતાના ખેતરમાં પડેલા ઝાડના ડાળા અંગે ઠપકો આપનાર મહિલા તથા તેમના સાસુને પાડોશી ખેતર માલિક અને તેમના બે પુત્રોએ માર મારી ધમકીઓ આપતા આ અંગે પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ દાખલ થઈ છે.

ખંભાતના વડોલા ગામે ભાથીજીવાળા ફળિયામાં સુમીત્રાબેન સોલંકી પોતાના પરિવાર સાથે રહે છે. સોમવારે મોડી સાંજે તેઓ પોતાના ખેતરમાં આંટો મારવા ગયા હતાં. દરમિયાન પાડોશી ખેતર માલિક સચીનભાઈ સોલંકીએ તેમના ઝાડ કાપ્યા હતા. જેમના ડાળખા સુમીત્રાબેનના ખેતરમાં પડેલા હતા. જેથી તેમને ઠપકો આપ્યો હતો. જેથી સચીનભાઈ સોલંકી એકા-એક ઉગ્ર થઈને અપશબ્દો બોલી ઝઘડો કરી ગડદાપાટુનો માર માર્યો હતો.

આ દરમિયાન સુમીત્રાબેનના સાસુ ચંચળબેન સોલંકી તેમને છોડાવવા પડ્યા ત્યારે સચીનના દિકરા અમરનાથે હાથમાં દંડો લઈ આવી ચંચળબેનના જમણા હાથ ઉપર મારી દીધું હતું. આ દરમિયાન તેમનો બીજાે દિકરો હરીશભાઈ દોડી આવ્યો હતો. અને બંને મહિલાઓને ગડદાપાટુનો માર માર્યો હતો.

