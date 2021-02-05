તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હવામાન:ચરોતરમાં લઘુત્તમ તાપમાન સ્થિર, મહત્તમ તાપમાન વધ્યું

આણંદ39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • મહત્તમ તાપમાન 33 ડિગ્રીએ પહોંચતા ઠંડીની અસર ઘટી

ચરોતરમાં છેલ્લા બે દિવસથી લઘુત્તમ તાપમાનનો પારો 10 ડિગ્રીએ સ્થિર રહેવા પામ્યો છે. પરંતુ છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં મહત્તમ તાપમાનનો પારો બે ડિગ્રી વધીને 30 ડિગ્રીઅે આવી જતાં પંથકવાસીઆેને ઠંડીની અસર વર્તાઈ ન હતી. આમ આણંદ શહેર સહિત જિલ્લામાં સોમવારે લઘુત્તમ તાપમાન 10 ડિગ્રી રહ્યું હતું. જે બીજા દિવસે એટલે કે, મંગળવારે પણ 10 ડિગ્રી પર યથાવત રહ્યું હતું.

પરંતુ સોમવારે મહત્તમ તાપમાન 28 ડિગ્રી રહ્યું હતું. જે મંગળવારે 2 ડિગ્રી વધીને 30 ડિગ્રીએ પહોંચી જતા લોકોને ઠંડીને અસર વર્તાઇ ન હતી. આણંદ કૃષિ યુનિ.ના હવામાન વિભાગના સુત્રોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર મહત્તમ તાપમાનની સાથે મગંળવારે આણંદ શહેર સહિત પંથકમાં સવારે ભેજનું પ્રમાણ 87 ટકા નોધાયું હતું. જે બપારો બાદ 60 ટકા રહ્યું હતું.

5 દિવસ આકાશ સૂકું - ચોખ્ખું રહેવાની સંભાવના
હવામાન વિભાગની આગાહી અનુસાર ચરોતરમાં આગામી 5 દિવસ દરમિયાન હવામાન સૂકું અને આકાશ ચોખ્ખું રહેવાની સંભાવના છે. જ્યારે મહત્તમ તાપમાનનો પારો 31 થી 34 ડિગ્રી સે. તથા લઘુત્તમ તાપમાનનો પારો 13 થી 16 ડિગ્રી સે. તથા હવામાં ભેજનું પ્રમાણ 15 થી 35 ટકા રહેવાની શક્યતા છે.

