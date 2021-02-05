તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બબાલ:ઉમરેઠ તાલુકાના ભાલેજમાં જુના ઝગડાની અદાવતમાં બે પરિવારો વચ્ચે ધીંગાણું, સામસામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ઈન્દીરાનગરીમાં અગાઉના ઝઘડાની અદાવત રાખી મહિલાને તલવાર મારી
  • વળતા પ્રહારે પુરુષને ધારીયું મારી તેમજ લાકડીઓ મારી ઈજાઓ કરી

ઉમરેઠ તાલુકાના ભાલેજ ગામે ઈન્દીરાનગરીમાં અગાઉના ઝઘડાની અદાવત રાખી મહિલાને તલવાર મારી તેમજ ગડદાપાટુનો મારમારી ઈંટ મારી ઈજાઓ કર્યાની ફરિયાદ ભાલેજ પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાઈ છે.

મળતી માહિતી મુજબ, ભાલેજ ગામે ઈન્દીરાનગરીમાં રહેતા રુકશાનાબાનુ ઐયુબમીયા મલેક પોતાની સાસુના ઘરે પાડીને ઘાસનો પુળો નાંખવા ગયા હતા. ત્યારે નજીકમાં રહેતા તન્વીરમીયા મહમંદઅલી ખોખર પોતાના ઢોર ઢાંખર છુટા રાખતા હોય તેઓની પાડી આવીને રુકશાનાબાનુની સાસુના ઘરે પુળો ખાઈ જતા આ બાબતે રુકશાનાબાનુ અને તેમના સાસુ બજરનબીબીએ તેઓને ઠપકો આપવા જતા તન્વીરે ઝઘડો કર્યો હતો.

આ ઝઘડાની અદાવત રાખી સાંજના સાત વાગ્યાના સુમારે તન્વીરે તેની માતા રોશનબીબી અને ભાઈ ફૈજાનમોહમ્મદ બજરનબીબીના ઘરે આવી અમારી પાડી આખા ચરામાં ખુલ્લેઆમ ફરશે તમારાથી થાય તે કરી લેજો. તમે કહી ઝઘડો કરી રુકશાનાબાનુને ઈંટ મારી તેમજ થપ્પડ મારી ઈજાઓ કરી બજરનબીબીને ગડદાપાટુનો માર મારી તેમજ ફૈજાનમોહમ્મદે બીલકીશબાનુને પગમાં તલવાર મારી ઈજાઓ કરી જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકીઓ આપી હતી. જેથી આ બનાવ અંગે રુકશાનાબાનુ ઐયુબમીયા મલેકની ફરિયાદને આધારે તન્વીરમીયા મોહમ્મદહનીફ ખોખર, રોશનબીબી મોહમ્મદહનીફ ખોખર, ફૈજાન મોહમ્મદહનીફ ખોખર વિરુદ્ધ ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસહાથ ધરી છે.

જ્યારે સામા પક્ષે રોશનબીબી મોહમ્મદહનીફ ખોખરે નોંધાવેલી ફરિયાદ અનુસાર તેમનો દિકરો ફૈઝાનમોહમ્મદ બજરનબીબીના ઘર પાસેથી પસાર થતો હતો, ત્યારે અગાઉના ઝઘડાની રીષ રાખી અમીનમીયા પીરુમીયા મલેક અને ફિરોજમીયા અમીનમીયા મલેકે તેને રોકી ગાળો બોલી ગડદાપાટુનો માર માર્યો હતો. જેથી ફૈજાનમોહમ્મદે ઘરે આવીને જણાતા રોશનબીબી અમીનમીયાના ઘરે ઠપકો આપવા જતા અમીનમીયા તથા ફિરોજમીયાએ ઉશ્કેરાઈ જઈને ગાળો બોલી બીસ્મીલ્લામીયા ઉર્ફે કાલુમીયા સદરુમીયા મલેક અને મહેબુબમીયા લાલુમીયા મલેકે હથીયારો સાથે આવી ગાળો બોલી ફૈજાનમોહમ્મદને ધારીયું મારી તેમજ લાકડીઓ મારી ઈજાઓ કરી હતી. તેમજ તન્વીર અને આઈશાને દંડો મારી ઈજાઓ કરી હતી. જેથી આ બનાવ અંગે રોશનબીબી મોહમ્મદહનીફ ખોખરની ફરિયાદના આધારે અમીનમીયા પીરુમીયા મલેક, ફિરોજમીયા અમીનમીયા મલેક, કાલુમીયા સદરુમીયા મલેક, મહેબુબમીયા સહિત ચાર જણા વિરુદ્ધ વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

