પૂર્વ જમાઈ જમ બન્યો:આણંદના લાંભવેલમાં દારૂના નશામાં ચૂર પૂર્વ જમાઇ વૃદ્ધ મહિલા પર છરી લઇ તૂટી પડ્યો, લોહીલુહાણ હાલતમાં વૃદ્ધા ઢળી પડ્યા

આણંદ43 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • હત્યારાએ અગાઉ પણ મૃતક પર બે વાર અને પૂર્વ પત્નીના ભાઈ ઉપર એક વાર હુમલો કર્યો હતો
  • ગ્રામજનોએ હત્યારા પૂર્વ જમાઇને ઝડપીને ધીબી નાખ્યો
  • મૃતકનો દીકરો રીતેષ પટેલ હાલ આફ્રિકા રહેતો હોઈ તે આવ્યા બાદ મૃતકનો અગ્નિદાહ થશે

આણંદના લાંભવેલમાં પૂર્વ જમાઈએ નશામાં ચકચૂર થઈ ધોળે દિવસે સાસુની કમકમાટીભરી હત્યા કરતા પંથકમાં ચકચાર મચી છે. હત્યારા જમાઈએ આ અગાઉ પણ બે કે ત્રણ વખત હુમલા કરી ચુક્યો છે. વૃધ્ધ મહિલાની હત્યા કરી આરોપી તિક્ષ્ણ હથિયાર અન્યને મારવા જેમ તેમ વીંઝતો હોઈ હત્યારાને ગામ લોકોએ ધીબી નાખી પોલીસને હવાલે કર્યો છે.

પત્નીને બીજો ઘરસંસાર બાંધતા આરોપી ગુસ્સે ભરાયો હતો

આણંદના લાંભવેલ ખાતે રહેતા 65 વર્ષીય રંજનબેન પટેલની દીકરીના લગ્ન ચકલાસીના નિકુંજ બારોટ નામના યુવક સાથે થયા હતા. નિકુંજ બારોટ ખરાબ અને સાયકો પ્રકારની માનસિકતા ધરાવતો હતો તેની પત્ની પોતાના પિયર લાંભવેલ ખાતે આવતી હતી ત્યારે પણ અહીં આવી અવારનવાર પત્ની સાથે ઝગડા અને મારઝૂડ કરતો હતો. નિકુંજના વ્યવહારથી તંગ આવી રંજનબેનની દીકરીએ તેની સાથે છૂટાછેડા લીધા હતા અને બીજા લગ્ન કર્યા હતા. લગ્ન ભંગાણ થયા તેમજ પૂર્વ પેમિકા અને પત્નીનો અન્ય ઘરસંસાર શરૂ કરતાં આરોપી બદલાની ભાવનાથી પીડાતો હતો.

પૂર્વ જમાઇ તીક્ષ્ણ હથિયાર લઇ તૂટી પડ્યો

પ્રત્યક્ષદર્શી પાડોશી દીપિકા બહેન પટેલના જણાવ્યા મુજબ તેઓ 4 મહિલાઓ રહેણાંકના સ્થળે વાતો કરતા હતા ત્યારે આરોપી ઘર પાસે ધસી આવ્યો હતો. ગમે તેમ ગાળો બોલતો હતો. તેનું વર્તન અને માનસિકતા સાયકો પ્રકારની હોઈ અને ડઘાઈ ગયા હતા. અમે ઘરના ઝાંપાની અંદર ગયા પણ મૃતક રંજન બહેન બહાર હતા જે દરમિયાન હત્યારા નિકુંજ બારોટે ઝાંપો બહાર થઈ વાસી દીધો અને મૃતક રંજનબેન પટેલ ઉપર આક્રમક જીવલેણ હુમલો કરી ઉપરા છાપરી તીક્ષ્ણ હથિયારના ઘા ઝીંકી દીધા હતા. રંજનબેન સ્થળ ઉપર જ ઢળી પડયા હતા. જોકે હત્યારા નિકુંજ બારોટ ઉપર ખૂની માનસિકતા સવાર જ હતી.

ગ્રામજનોએ હત્યારાને ઝડપીને પોલીસ હવાલે કર્યો

ગામના જ યુવાન ભૂમિત પટેલે લાગ જોઈ એક લાકડી દ્વારા હત્યારા નિકુંજ બારોટ ઉપર ઘા કરતા તે પણ જમીને પટકાયો હતો. ગામ લોકો એ ભેગા થઈ તેને ઝડપી લીધો હતો. ગામલોકોએ પોલીસને ફોન કરતા આણંદ ગ્રામ્ય પોલીસ સ્થળ ઉપર હત્યારાને ઝડપી લીધો હતો. મહત્વનું છે કે હત્યારા નિકુંજ બારોટે આ અગાઉ પણ મૃતકના પાડોશી દીપિકા બેન ઉપર બે વાર હુમલો કરી ચુક્યો છે.મૃતક રંજનબેન પટેલના દીકરા ઉપર પણ એક વાર હુમલો કરી ચુક્યો છે.આ બાબતની પોલીસ ફરિયાદો પણ થઈ છે.આ વખતે પણ હત્યારો નિકુંજ બારોટ હત્યા કરવાના આશય થી નશામાં ચકચૂર થઈ ને જ પૂર્વ સાસરીએ પહોંચ્યો હતો.

