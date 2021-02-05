તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સત્તાનો મોહ કે પ્રદેશનો આદેશ?:આણંદ પાલિકામાં પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ કાંતિ ચાવડા- હિમેશ મુખીએ ભાજપના નામે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર લીધા

આણંદ39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ભાજપના નામે ઉમેદવારી કરનારા સભ્યની યાદી - Divya Bhaskar
ભાજપના નામે ઉમેદવારી કરનારા સભ્યની યાદી
  • 60 વર્ષ -3 ટર્મના નિયમો છતાં ફોર્મ જતાં ગરમાવો
  • આજે સંભવત : ભાજપની યાદી જાહેર થવાની સંભાવના
  • ઉમેદવારોનો ઉત્સાહ પ્રદેશના નિયમોનું પાલન થવા દેશે ?

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની ચૂંટણી લઇને ભાજપ પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ ગત સપ્તાહમાં કેટલાંક નિયમો જાહેરકર્યા હતા.જેમાં 60 વર્ષથી ઉપરના અને ત્રણ ટર્મ ચૂંટણી લડેલા કે સંગઠનના હોદો ધરાવતા લોકોને ટીકીટ નહીં મળે તેવા નિયમો બનાવ્યા છે.જેના કારણે આણંદ નગરપાલિકા ભાજપના 11 કાઉન્સિલરો પ્રદેશના આદેશ મુજબ યાદીમાંથી બાકાત થઇ ગયા હતાં. જોકે તેમ છતાં મંગળવારે પાલિકાના પુર્વ પ્રમુખ કાંતિ ચાવડા અને હિમેશ મુખીએ ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભાજપના નામ સાથે લેતાં ટીકીટની લાઇનમાં ઉભેલા ઉમેદવારોમાં દિવસભર ચર્ચાનો વિષય બનયો હતો. જોકે કેટલાક લોકોમાં એવી પણ ચર્ચા ચાલતી હતી કે આ સત્તાનો મોહ છે કે પ્રદેશનો આદેશ ? તે અંગે પણ અનેક ચર્ચા ચાલી હતી.

જયારે બીજી બાજુ કેટલાંક જૂના જોગીઓ પાણી પહેલા પાળ બાંધી પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ છેલ્લી ઘડીએ નિયમમાં ફેરફાર કરે તો પોતે તુરંત જ ઉમેદવારીની તૈયારી પુર્ણ કરી હોય તો ફોર્મ ભરી શકાય તે માટે પણ 11ની યાદીમાં સમાવિષ્ટ 2 કાઉન્સિલરો ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ખરીદયા હોવાનું ચર્ચાય છે.

જોકે કેટલાંક કાઉન્સિલરો છેલ્લી ઘડીએ ફોર્મ ગત ટર્મમાં નગરપાલિકાના પ્રમુખ રહી ચુકેલા કાંતિભાઇ ચાવડાએ બેન્કવેટ હોલમાં ઉમેદવારી પત્ર લઇ ગયા છે. તેવી રીતે ત્રણ ટર્મ જીતેલા હિમેશભાઇ પટેલ ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ખરીદયું હોવાનું જાણવા મળે છે. હજુ કેટલાંક જુના જોગીઓ ઉમેદવારી પત્રો લેવા આવે તવી સંભાવના છે. આણંદ પાલીકામાં 11 ઉમેદવારોએ પક્ષના નિર્ણયને વધાવીને માથે ચઢાવ્યો છે. આવનારા દિવસોમાં શુ સ્થિતિ સર્જાય છે તેની પર સૌની મીટ મંડાઇ છે.

