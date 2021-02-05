તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નવજીવન:આણંદમાં પરપ્રાંતિય મહિલાની 108 એમ્બ્યુલન્સમાં જ પ્રસુતિ કરાઈ, માતા અને બાળકની સ્થિતિ સારી

આણંદ25 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • સમયસૂચકતા દાખવતા મહિલા અને બાળક બન્નેનો જીવ બચ્યો
  • ઈએમટીએ તાલિમ દરમિયાન શીખેલી ફીઝીશીયનની સલાહ મુજબ સફળ પ્રસુતિ કરાવી

આણંદ તાલુકાના સુંદણ ગામ નજીક ઈંટોના ભઠ્ઠા પર કામ કરતા પરિવારની મહિલાને પ્રસવની પીડા ઉપડી હતી. જેથી તેને 108ની એમ્બ્યુલન્સ વાનમાં હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ જવામાં આવી હતી. પરંતુ મહિલાને હોસ્પિટલ પહોંચતા પહેલા જ પ્રસવ પીડા અસહ્ય થવા પામી હતી. 108ની ટીમે તરત જ તેના નિદાન અર્થે તપાસ હાથ ધરી અને તેમાં જાણવા મળ્યું કે, બાળકના ગળાના ભાગે નાળ વીંટાઇ ગઇ છે. જેથી તેમણે સમયસૂચકતા દાખવીને મહિલાની પ્રસૂતિ 108માં જ કરી દીધી અને બાળકનો જીવ બચાવ્યો હતો. તત્કાલ નિદાન પછી બાળક અને તેની માતાને પ્રાથમિક સારવાર આપીને વધારે નિદાન માટે વાસદાના પ્રાથમિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રમાં ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

108માં જ કરાઈ મહિલાની જટીલ પ્રસુતિ

મહિલાને અતિશય પીડા થતા તાત્કાલિક 108ની એમ્બ્યુલન્સને તેના કર્મચારીઓએ રોડની સાઈડમાં ઉભી કરી દીધી હતી. અને ત્યારબાદ તપાસ કરતા જાણવા મળ્યું હતું કે, ગર્ભમાં રહેતા બાળકના ગળાની આસપાસ નાળ વીંટળાઈ ગઈ છે અને જો તાત્કાલિક પ્રસુતિ કરાવામાં નહિં આવે તો આ બાળકનો જીવ જોખમમાં મુકાઈ શકે તેવી સંભાવનાઓ હતી. જેથી તેઓએ તાત્કાલિક ધોરણે મહિલાની રસ્તામાં એમ્બ્યુલન્સ વાનમાં જ જટીલ પ્રસુતિ કરવાનો નિર્ણય લઈ લીધો હતો. જેમાં ઈએમટી કમલેશે તાલિમ દરમિયાન શીખેલી ફીઝીશીયનની સલાહ મુજબ સફળ પ્રસુતિ કરાવી બાળક અને માતા બંનેનું જીવન બચાવ્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ માતા અને બાળક બંનેને પ્રાથમિક સારવાર આપ્યા પછી વધુ સારવાર અર્થે વાસદના પ્રાથમિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રમાં ખસેડ્યા હતા.

