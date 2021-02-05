તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આવેદનપત્ર:આણંદમાં આશાવર્કર અને ફેસિલિટેટર બહેનોએ પોતાના પડતર પ્રશ્નોને લઈ સરકાર વિરોધી સૂત્રોચાર કર્યા

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસે જ મહિલાઓનો વિરોધ

વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસ નિમિતે આજે મહિલા શક્તિ સેના દ્વારા આશાવર્કરો અને આશા ફેસીલીટર બહેનોના વિવિધ પ્રશ્નોને લઈને કાળી પટ્ટી ધારણ કરી વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કરી કલેકટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપ્યું હતું.

આણંદ શહેરમાં આજે મહિલા શક્તિ સેનાના ચંદ્રિકાબેનના નેતૃત્વમાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં કલેકટર કચેરી ખાતે આશાવર્કર અને આશા ફેસીલીટેટર બહેનો એકત્ર થઈને રાજ્ય સરકારની નીતિઓ સામે વિરોધ પ્રગટ કર્યો હતો. સરકાર વિરોધી સુત્રોચ્ચાર કરી ભારતીય બંધારણીય અધિકારો મુજબ મળવાપાત્ર હક માટે અવાજ બુલંદ કર્યો હતો.

આશાવર્કરો અને આશા ફેસીલીટેટર બહેનોને નજીવું ઈન્સેન્ટીવ આપીને મહિલાઓનું આર્થિક અને માનસિક શોષણ કરવામાં આવે છે ના આક્ષેપો કર્યા હતા. રાજ્ય સરકાર એક તરફ મહિલાઓને આગળ લાવવાની અને સન્માનની વાતો કરે છે. અને બીજી તરફ લાખો મહિલાઓને તેમના બંધાણીય અધિકારો અને હકો થી વંચિત રાખી બેવડી નીતિ અપનાવી રહી છે હોવાના આરોપો મૂકી સરકારની નીતિ રીતિ ની ટીકા કરી હતી. મહિલાઓ દ્વારા સમાન કામ સમાન વેતન તેમજ લઘુતમ વેતન આપવાની માંગ કરી આ અંગે કલેકટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

