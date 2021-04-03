તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

17માં પદવીદાન સમારોહ:કૃષિ યુનિવર્સિટીનો પદવિદાન, 41 છાત્રોને સુર્વણ ચંદ્રક

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જે વિદ્યાર્થી આજીવન વિદ્યાર્થી બની રહે છે તે દુનિયાને કંઇક નવું આપી શકે છે : રાજયપાલ

આજની યુવા પેઢીને જે શિક્ષણ પ્રાપ્ત કર્યું છે તે પોતાના સુધી સીમિત ન રાખતાં સમાજ જીવનના કલ્યાણ માટે ઉપયોગ કરવો જોઈએ. તેમજ જે વિદ્યાર્થી આજીવન વિદ્યાર્થી બની રહે છે તે દુનિયાને કંઈક નવું આપી શકે છે.એમ આણંદ કૃષિ યુનિવર્સિટીના 17મા પદવીદાન સમારોહમાં મુખ્ય અતિથિ રાજ્યપાલ આચાર્ય દેવવ્રતજીએ જણાવ્યું હતું. આ પદવીદાન સમારોહમાં વિવિધ ફૅકલ્ટીના 41 વિદ્યાર્થીઓને કુલ 101 ગોલ્ડ મેડલ એનાયત કરાયાં હતાં.આ સમારોહમાં વિવિધ યુનિ.ના કુલપતિઓ, બોર્ડના સભ્યો, વિવિધ ફેક્લટીઆેના વડાઓ, પ્રધ્યાપકઓ, વૈજ્ઞાનિકો, સુવર્ણપદક ધારક વિદ્યાર્થીઓ હાજર રહ્યા હતા.

આણંદ કૃષિ યુનિવર્સિટીના 17મા પદવીદાન સમારોહમાં રાજયપાલ આચાર્ય દેવવ્રતએ પદવી ધારક વિદ્યાર્થીઓને વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, જે શીખ્યા છે તે કૌશલ્ય-વિદ્યાનો નિયમિત રીતે ઉપયોગ કરવાનો અનુરોધ કર્યો હતો. અને આજની યુવા પેઢીને જે શિક્ષણ પ્રાપ્ત કર્યું છે તે પોતાના સુધી સીમિત ન રાખતાં સમાજ જીવનના કલ્યાણ માટે ઉપયોગ કરવાની શીખ આપી હતી. આ સાથે પશુપાલન ક્ષેત્રે આમૂલ ક્રાંતિ આવી છે તેવી જ કૃષિ ક્ષેત્રમાં નવા વિચારોને અમલી બનાવી ક્રાંતિ લાવવા યુવા પેઢીને આગળ આવવા આહવાન કર્યું હતું.

આ પ્રસંગે રાજયપાલ આચાર્ય દેવવ્રતએ ડેરી એન્જીનિયરીંગના સ્નાતક અને અનુસ્નાતક કક્ષાએ જરૂરી સાધનો સુચારૂં રીતે ગોઠવી ઉપયોગ થઇ શકે તથા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ડેરી એન્જીનિયરીંગના વિષયોનો ઊંડાણપૂર્વક જ્ઞાન પ્રાપ્ત કરી શકે તે માટે રૂા.88.20 લાખના ખર્ચે નવનિર્મિત લેબોરેટરી તથા કોલેજ ખાતે સ્નાતક કક્ષાના ચાર વર્ગ તેમજ અનુસ્નાતક કક્ષાના છ વર્ગોની સત્રાંત પરીક્ષાઓ,મીડ સેમેસ્ટર પરીક્ષાઓ તેમજ પૂરક પરીક્ષાઓ લેવામાં આવે છે તે માટેના રૂા.100 લાખના ખર્ચે નવનિર્મિત એકઝામિનેશન હોલની તકતીનું અનાવરણ કર્યું હતું.

ડેરી સાયન્સ ટેક્નોલોજીમાં આગળ વધવા માંગું છું
7 ગોલ્ડ મેડલ અને બે કેશ પ્રાઈઝ મેળવનારી વિદ્યાર્થિની નેહા ચૌહાણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મને મળેલા તમામ ગોલ્ડ મેડલ મારાં માતા-પિતા અને શિક્ષકોને અપર્ણ કરું છું. હું ભવિષ્યમાં પણ ડેરી સાયન્સ ટેક્નોલોજીમાં જ આગળ વધવા માંગું છું. ડેરી ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝ દેશની ઈકોનોમીમાં મોટો ભાગ ભજવ્યો છે. લોકડાઉનમાં પણ ડેરી ઉદ્યોગ બંધ થયો નથી. ભવિષ્યમાં પણ હું ડેરી સાયન્સ ટેક્નોલોજીમાં આગળ વધવા માંગું છું.

કોઈ પણ કામ પેશન તરીકે કરો તો સફળતા મળે છે
12 ગોલ્ડ મેડલ તેમજ 2 રોકડ પુરસ્કાર મેળવનારી વિદ્યાર્થીની રાધિકા ઘેટિયાઅે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આજે મને મળેલી સફળતાનો તમામ શ્રેય મારાં માતા-પિતા અને શિક્ષકોને અપર્ણ કરું છું. હું કોઈ પણ કામને કામ તરીકે નહીં પેશન તરીકે લઉં છું.જેથી મે મારા અભ્યાસને પેશન તરીકે લીધો હતો. જેની સફળતાં આજે મને મળી છે.

