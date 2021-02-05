તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઝઘડો:પત્ની સાથે આડા સબંધના વહેમમાં એક યુવકને બે ભાઈઓએ ગડદાપાટુનો ઢોરમાર માર્યો

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • માથાના ભાગે ઈંટ મારી ઇજાઓ પહોંચાડી

આણંદ શહેરમાં સલાટીયાપુરા ભાથીજી મંદિર નજીક સાજીદ સંદેશરવાળાના ભેંસોના તબેલામાં પત્ની સાથેના આડા સબંધનો વહેમ રાખી બે શખ્સોએ યુવકને માથામાં ઈંટ મારી ઈજાઓ કરી ગડદાપાટુનો માર મારી જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપ્યાનો બનાવ આણંદ ટાઉન પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાયો છે.

આણંદ શહેરમાં સલાટીયાપુરા વિસ્તારમાં ભાથીજી મંદિર નજીક રહેતા વિપુલ ઠાકોર, સાજીદ સંદેશરવાળાના ભેંસોના તબેલા પર દુધ ભરવાની નોકરી કરી પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે. આ ભેંસના તબેલા નજીક રહેતા ગોપાલ ઠાકોર તેમના મિત્ર છે. જ્યારે નજીકમાં વિક્રમ ઠાકોર અને તેના ભાઈ વિજય ઠાકોરનો પરિવાર રહે છે.

ગોપાલ ઠાકોર સાજીદના ભેંસોના તબેલામાં પોતાની ભેંસો માટે ઈન્જેક્શન લેવા માટે આવ્યો હતો અને વિપુલ તેને ઈન્જેકશન આપતો હતો તે સમયે વિક્રમ ઠાકોરે તબેલામાં આવી ગોપાલને તું મારી પત્ની સાથે કેમ બોલે છે તેમ કહી પત્ની સાથેના આડા સબંધનો વહેમ રાખી ઝઘડો કરી ગાળો બોલી ગોપાલને માથામાં ઈંટ મારી ઈજાઓ કરી ગડદાપાટુનો માર માર્યો હતો. તેમજ જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકીઓ આપી હતી.

ત્યારબાદ આસપાસના લોકો આવી જતા વિક્રમ અને વિજય ભાગી છુટ્યા હતા. જેથી આ બનાવ અંગે વિપુલ ઠાકોરે આણંદ ટાઉન પોલીસ મથકે વિક્રમ ઠાકોર અને વિજય ઠાકોર વિરુદ્ધ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

